Pinstripes River East will be hosting an event unveiling art by Paul Brourman’s — “Chicago Looks Good On You” series. It will launch event will take place on Tuesday, June 21st at Pinstripes River East

WHAT: Pinstripes is celebrating the official start of summer, it’s reopening to visitors and locals, alike, and providing public art to the community with the unveiling of “Chicago Looks Good on You,” a series of oil paintings by Chicago-based artist Paul Brourman that reimagines Chicago icons, reproduced to soar 16 feet high on the facade of Pinstripes River East building. Large-scale portraits of people “wearing” Chicago icons will be unveiled street-side and these portraits portray fictional people “wearing” Chicago icons such as the Buckingham Fountain, the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier, and Cloud Gate (the Bean). The unveiling will include an interactive art experience that lets visitors “wear” the featured Chicago icons and receive their digital image as a memento.

A VIP reception will be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include music, hors d’oeuvres, summer fun, and a special appearance by artist Paul Brourman and Pinstripes will offer free bowling and bocce to the public to celebrate the art unveiling.

KEY VISUALS AND TIMELINE:

At 6 p.m. the event begins.

At 6:30 p.m.: Remarks by Kimberly Bares, CEO, Magnificent Mile Association

Dale Schwartz, CEO, Pinstripes, and Paul Brourman, Artist, ‘Chicago Looks Good on You’

At'6:40 p.m.: Art Unveiling

Interactive art experience that let guests “wear” the featured Chicago icons digitally

ABOUT ARTIST PAUL BROURMAN

Born in Boise, Idaho as the son of a symphony conductor and a concert pianist (father and mother, respectively), Paul Brourman opted for the visual arts instead. At the young age of fifteen, Brourman began attending figurative painting courses at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He earned a Bachelor of Arts at Penn State University and later studied painting and drawing internationally at the Florence Academy of Art, Chicago’s School of the Art Institute, Palette & Chisel, The Vitruvian School, and multiple workshops. Exhibits include a one-person show in Chicago’s Bella Vista Gallery and group exhibits throughout Chicago.

Today, Brourman toggles between his studios in both Evanston, IL, and Big Sky, Montana. He draws immense joy in pursuing storytelling through the medium of oils in settings such as these. His subjects include portraiture, landscapes, western narratives, and abstract works.

Brourman’s reflective works pry deeper to reveal stories beneath the surface and capture a mood, whether a subtle gesture, a sense of anticipation within a landscape, or a hint of emotion in his subject’s expression. His works are a product of classical training in contemporary realism with hints of impressionist brushwork. His influences include John Singer-Sargent, Sorolla, Richard Schmid, and David Leffel among others.

ABOUT PINSTRIPES

Born in the Midwest, Pinstripes is a collection of venues that have rapidly grown across the United States through a combination of made-from-scratch dining, face-to-face gaming, and signature service that makes our guests feel like family. For over a decade, they have stayed true to their humble roots by always providing an extraordinary, magical experience — from the first strike; to the first bite; to the first laugh — that brings out the best in everyone.

At Pinstripes, you are provided a home away from home where people feel like they are celebrating life while eating the best food, playing the best games, and doing it all with the best people.

Where Will the Event Be Held?

Pinstripes River East is located at 435 East Illinois Street in Chicago, IL 60611.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

6:00pm to 8:00pm

Media Contacts:

Megan Richards Martin

Page One Public Relations

megan@pageonepublicrelations.com

773.517.1826

Inset Images Courtesy of Megan Richards Martin

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Peter Miller’s Flickr Page -Creative Commons License