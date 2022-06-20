Treason Must Be Severely Punished or America Is Void

Don't like to read?

There can be no opposition to the truth, Trump and his supporters committed treason on January 6, 2021. Anyone who is watching the select committee’s hearings cannot deny that what happened on that day was an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States of America.

Once again, read the definition of treason: “The crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance. This typically includes acts such as participating in a war against one’s native country, attempting to overthrow its government, spying on its military, its diplomats, or its secret services for a hostile and foreign power, or attempting to kill its head of state.”

Trump and his co-conspirators attempted to overthrow the government. Trump aided and abetted Vladimir Putin’s efforts to destroy America from within. The Neo-Nazis who invaded the Capitol planned to kill the Vice-President of the United States under orders from a sitting president.

I and many others sense a reluctance by Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and others, to obey the law and prosecute Trump for treason. Our Constitution states that no one is above the law. However, that was not the case after two impeachments, and I fear that the law of the land will once again be ignored and violated.

There is a preponderance of direct and undeniable evidence that Trump planned, organized, and executed the failed coup attempt, but the Justice Department hints that they will cover up the truth.

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech at Harvard University’s commencement ceremony last month. His deputy, Lisa Monaco, has confirmed that prosecutors were looking into the legal ramifications for those who took part in schemes to push slates of fake Electoral College members declaring Trump the winner of states Joe Biden won.

When our government refuses to speak directly, honestly, and with conviction, expect lies and an attempt to downplay the seriousness of the situation. “The truth lives here,” and I trust no one in authority. I am exhausted. The truth is seldom offered to the American people by any professional politician. The “golden rule” has been abandoned by every fake Christian in congress and by at least five members of the Supreme Court.

The three requirements for running for the presidency are:

The candidate must be 35 years of age on election day.

He or she must be a natural-born citizen.

He or she must have lived in the United States consecutively for at least 14 years.

I believe that one more should be added. Anyone seeking the presidency must be a loyal American, and if he or she has once broken his oath of office cannot run for any office again. Two impeachments and the violation of his promise to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” prevent Trump from serving in our government in any capacity.

I watch our government blatantly lie to the people they are intended to serve. I watch as they do nothing which will protect the future of 331 million people. I see nothing which reminds me of the country to which I swore the Pledge of Allegiance every morning at the beginning of the school day. I fear that the last seven years destroyed what remained of the United States of America forever. The Constitution is null and void.

I truly hope that Garland proves me wrong, but I sincerely doubt it. My trust level is so low I can no longer see it.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

