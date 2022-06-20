Netflix Lets ‘Stranger Things’ Take Over Day Four of Geeked Week

Don't like to read?

Day four of Geeked Week was set aside for all things “Stranger Things.” The hit show has a lot of people talking as it returns after a three-year hiatus.

Day 4: Netflix Keeps It Strange

The other days of its Geeked Week showcased multiple new titles that were either in the works or about to release. Netflix dropped Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 last month and it instantly became the most popular English show on the platform. Netflix is trying to capitalize on the show’s hype by making a whole day’s worth of attention for it. It re-released a teaser for volume 2 that was first seen at the end of volume 1’s final episode. The next season is slated to drop on Netflix in July.

The daily stream on Thursday was an after-show solely for Stranger Things. The panel included interviews with the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, and some of the cast. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and more gave a spoiler-filled discussion on the new season. Actors Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Priah Ferguson, and Joseph Quinn also played a game of Dungeons & Dragons live on stream. The game is kind of nostalgic and is in line with the overall 80s theme that the show has going on. It will remind fans of the opening scenes from season 1 where the main group of friends in the show played a similar board game.

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Effect

It is no surprise why day four of Geeked Week is dedicated to one of Netflix’s biggest hits. “Stranger Things” has surpassed another Netflix original, “Bridgerton,” to become the most-streamed English series. The overall highest streaming record still belongs to last year’s crazed sensation, “Squid Games.” The show was viewed for over 700 million hours within the first three weeks. That is the best 28-day viewership for an English show, and the last two episodes have not yet been released. The season finale will be two and a half hours long, a runtime longer than most movies. These last two episodes will lead directly into season 5, which has been confirmed by the creators to be the show’s last.

Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow. Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time. We do have an end [in mind]. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Check out other Days of Geeked week:

Day 1: TV series

Day 2: Film and Movies

Day 3: Animation

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IGN: Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Everything Announced; by Logan Plant

Netflix: Geeked Week 2021 Day 4 Recap: All the News and Sneak Peeks

NME: ‘Stranger Things’ season four breaks viewership record for Netflix; by Chris Edwards

YouTube: Videos

Featured, Inset, and Top Images Courtesy of Stock Catalog’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License