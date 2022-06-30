Trump and McConnell’s Stacked Supreme Court Destroying the Constitution One Issue at a Time

Don't like to read?

There is absolutely no doubt that this Supreme Court, stacked for the extremist right-wing, is the worst in American history. Over the last week, it has begun destroying the Constitutional rights of most Americans, one issue at a time.

On a day which will join December 7, 1941, September 11, 2001, November 8, 2016, and January 6, 2021, Friday, June 24, 2022, will be remembered as a day when the very essence of America was attacked. However, removing the right of women to care for their own reproductive health was just the beginning for these biased and bigoted justices.

These traitors to the nation of our founding fathers declared that Christian schools, private institutions for profit, have the right to receive tax revenue allotted for public schools. This is a direct violation of the first amendment.

Next, it validated the right for anyone in America to carry a concealed, loaded weapon without a permit.

Then came another attack on the first amendment and one religion’s influence over our corrupt government. A high school football coach ordered his team to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line after their games. He was fired, but this court repealed the firing and ordered the young boys to obey his demands.

Another attack on the first amendment happened on Tuesday. In Louisiana, a lower court struck down gerrymandering by Republicans in Louisiana, and this biased Court overturned that decision, stomping on the voting rights of minorities.

Clarence Thomas, an alleged sexual predator, and alleged conspirator in the January 6 insurrection has already indicated that this court will remove access to several birth control devices used by America’s women. What’s next? I’m positive that these religious extremists will remove the right to marry for the LGBTQ community. I’m sure that the Affordable Care Act will be attacked, possibly removing healthcare for nearly 30 million Americans. And what about segregation, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and even the 19th amendment which guaranteed a woman’s right to vote? How far will they go?

One of today’s typical “Republicans,” Lauren, Boebert, (R-Col), suggested the possibility of instilling Christianity as our one national religion, clearly prevented by the first line of the First Amendment.

Most Americans do not know that the “final straw” in the decision of our founding fathers to leave England, was a decision by King George III to make the Anglican Church the one and only religion of the British Empire. They believed in religious freedom: your choice or none at all. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who faces a primary election Tuesday, says she is “tired” of the U.S. separation of church and state, a long-standing concept stemming only from a “stinking letter” penned by one of the Founding Fathers.

Speaking at a religious service Sunday in Colorado, she told worshipers: “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it.” She most certainly failed history in high school, if she attended school at all.

As my grandfather would have said, “This country is going to the dogs,” meaning “the scraps from our dinners are not worth eating, so give them to the dogs instead of discarding them in the trash.” My grandmother would have said: “This country is going to hell in a handbasket.”

I’m not certain there is any hope for America. Fascists on the extreme right, led by the worst man in the world, are in control of our nation’s future. They are supported by our military, law enforcement, the courts, and the governors of 24 states. Voter suppression will make it difficult for Democratic and Independent voters to get to the polls. Anger, hatred, and violence have replaced American principles of acceptance, understanding, and compassion.

I just learned that Boebert won her primary yesterday. What the hell is wrong with the people of Colorado? She has proven time and time again that she is a white supremacist and hates her country.

The country in which I live today has no resemblance to the United States of America I remember in my younger years.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

