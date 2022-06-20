20 Years in Prison for Ghislaine Maxwell Is a Good Thing, but Is It Fair?

Don't like to read?

Jeffrey Epstein ruined the lives of many underage women. He apparently committed suicide. If he had been prosecuted, there would have been investigations into the lives of many rich and powerful men, including Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, and Donald Trump. Epstein’s parties were known for involving a number of underage women for the pleasure of what can only be called “dirty old men.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was accused of being Epstein’s “pimp.” It was she who procured these young women with false promises that they would entertain Epstein and his friends. Under false pretenses, dozens of innocent young women were forced into performing sex acts with Epstein and his friends. Yesterday she was sentenced to prison for 20 years, but I ask, “is that fair?”

Maxwell told the court that she regrets the day she met Epstein. Does that seem truthful? She enjoyed the lifestyle and continued to perform her job for many years, knowing the harm she was doing to these young women. Their lives will be filled with psychological problems. They are more likely to experience intimacy problems with the men they love. Many, and possibly all of them will never feel safe in their lifetime.

I am a novelist and some of my offerings include tales about serial killers. Most Americans support capital punishment for anyone who intentionally takes another person’s life. However, ruining a life, and in this case, the lives of many, is most often punished less severely than many other major crimes.

Maxwell should have received a sentence for each victim she brought to Epstein, knowing what he had planned for them. If the punishment fit the crime, she would be in prison for the rest of her life.

The safety and welfare of women continue to be of little importance to our government. The entire right-wing in Washington voted against the “Violence Against Women Act.” They oppose a bill that would guarantee equal pay for women. Last Friday they celebrated as a biased Supreme Court removed a woman’s right to care for her own reproductive health.

Every time I hear a politician claim that “the United States is the greatest country in the world,” my blood pressure rises. Although America was making progress between 2009 and 2017, it moved backward for at least 50 years between 2017 and 2021. With a politically stacked Supreme Court, our county’s credibility continues to move in a backward and destructive direction.

In my mind, there is little or no difference between taking a human life and ruining a human life forever. Those who suffer from permanent mental or physical impairments may claim that living through the never-ending damage is more difficult. I know that many such Americans have contemplated suicide at least once in their lives.

Once again, a court case proves that justice is not blind. Average Americans are seldom treated fairly by the courts. Being unable to afford the most experienced attorney or attorneys whose firms donate to the campaigns of superior court judges, they are at the mercy of the system. The wealthy and powerful are seldom punished fairly: the system is rigged.

I am very pleased that Maxwell is going to prison, but how long will she actually serve. When can she apply for parole? I doubt she will serve anything near 20 years. This is America.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

