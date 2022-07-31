A Crazy State and Insane Republicans: Welcome to Florida

Don't like to read?

Every night at least one of the late-night talk shows offers a joke about something which happened in the Sunshine State, Florida. Sometimes it seems that all the crazy people in America decide to move as far east as possible to a state which has some of the best and worst weather in the United States, depending on what part of the state they live in. The beaches are warm and the water pleasant. However, those areas are also prone to devastating hurricanes.

As a political writer, I find that some insanity is contagious. It comes from the insane right-wing politicians whose thought process comes from somewhere other than the ‘real world.’

It begins with Florida’s “Trumpian” governor. Ron DeSantis wants to be the next Donald Trump. He denies science, believes he knows more than everyone else about everything and has no interest in the welfare of his state’s people. The future of Ron DeSantis is first and last on his ‘to-do list.’ Like Trump, he continues efforts to discredit and harm Black Americans, Hispanics, and the LGBTQ community. He focuses on unconstitutional efforts to deny the reality of slavery and considers all issues related to homosexuality a choice.

Now for Florida’s two senators. Marco Rubio is one of the original members of the TEA Party. His elections are bought and paid for by billionaires who created the extremist party with the intent of destroying the once Grand Old Party. They succeeded. Elected in 2010, he has done nothing for the people of his state or our nation. He is a destructor, not a creator. Rubio has often been labeled as the laziest senator in Washington. During the 2016 presidential primaries, Rubio revealed a substandard of intelligence as Trump constantly attacked “Little Marco,” and he suspended his failing campaign before it had really begun.

Rick Scott was the Sunshine State’s governor between 2011 and 2019. He was elected senator in 2019. Scott has an 11-point plan to “Rescue America.” He denies that there is any other gender than male and female. All abortions are murder. As governor, he called for the removal of certain questions on all federal forms which “include questions about ‘gender identity’ or ‘sexual preference.’” He is adamantly opposed to same-sex marriage. In general, Scott is a white supremacist who hates just about everyone, with the exception of pure whites who are wealthy and donate to his election war chests.

One final buffoon before I end this story. Matt Gaetz is an arrogant and immature frat boy who believes he is above the law. From sexual encounters with underage girls to obstructing justice, Gaetz remains free to personally attack those who would dare to expose his crimes and an extreme level of bigotry unequaled in America. Gaetz is not only wasting a seat in the House, he is not worthy of the air he is allowed to breathe.

How could Florida not be the wackiest state in our nation? All of its leaders are subhuman and certifiably insane.

I am proud and happy to live in Northern Nevada. We have a competent and successful governor and two hardworking and caring female senators who have a longer list of accomplishments in Washington than all Republicans combined. Of course, that’s not saying much. The ‘party of no’ has done nothing of value since 2009.

History proves that Republicans are unable to govern. The quality of life for most Americans is improved when Democrats are in control of what happens in Washington. This is a historical fact.

Your vote on November 8th and November 5, 2024, is of great importance. You can save your country.

By James Turnage, Novelist

