Indiana Child Died in Freak Fireworks Freak Accident Sunday Evening

Authorities said an 11-year-old child in Indiana died in a fireworks freak accident Sunday evening. Dispatchers got a 911 call about 10 p.m. that Camrynn Ray McMichael, an 11-year-old boy, had been seriously injured in Mount Vernon, Indiana State Police. Unfortunately, the boy didn’t make it to the hospital. He died on the way there.

McMichael’s mother, Kyrra Lynn, told WFIE of Evansville that he was his school’s basketball and football team member. He was in the fifth grade. Particulars regarding his death were not available yet.

Lynn told WXIN that his son died a tragic death in a freak accident playing with fireworks. It is a severe firework accident, she said. Adding it was a sad firework mishap.

Everyone is looking forward to celebrating Independence Day on the 4th of July. Handling fireworks is a priority for the Indiana State Police during this time.

Only individuals aged 18 or above may buy fireworks. Consumer purchases and use are limited to specific locations. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, said police.

The Indiana fireworks incident was not the only tragedy this month.

Last Sunday, a man in South Florida had his hand blown off in a fireworks accident. Authorities verified that dispatchers got a call at 1 a.m. about a mishap in Broward County near Lauderdale Lakes.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman said that, as soon as the first responder arrived at the 4400 block of North State Road 7, the man was immediately taken by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

