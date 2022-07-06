The Now Famous Hearings Confirm That Trump Is Forbidden From Running for Office-Based on Section Three of the 14th Amendment

Don't like to read?

If Trump is allowed to run for any office at any level ever again, this would be the greatest travesty and the most egregious violation of the Constitution in American History. Allowing a man who attempted to overturn our democracy to seek public office would void the Constitution permanently, and the result would be the end of the rule of law once and for all. This is no exaggeration: America would be over.

Read section three of the 14th Amendment. Word for word it absolutely forbids Trump from holding any office in our government for life. The hearings by the select committee investigating January 6 confirm that Trump is the greatest traitor to our nation in its history.

Section 3 Disqualification and Public Debt

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Amdt14.S3.1 Disqualification from Holding Office

Amdt14.S3.1.1 Disqualification Clause

Some Constitutional scholars question whether or not anyone can be charged with treason under the wording of the Constitution. Somehow, it seems to me that attempting to overthrow the government of the United States while still a sitting president, for the sole purpose of remaining in power, while replacing democracy with a fascist regime, just might qualify. When your “army” is composed of Neo-Nazis, it seems very clear.

Article III, Section 3, Clause 1: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.

The hearings have offered irrefutable proof that Trump organized, planned, and executed a coup attempt on January 6, 2021. My wife and I, along with millions of other Americans, watched the darkest day in American history as it happened. We listened to Trump order his minions to march to the Capitol Building and halt a democratic process critical to the peaceful exchange of power. The insurrection was violent, deadly, and an undeniable attack on our most sacred democratic process.

Republicans gave Trump proof that he is above the law. Impeached twice, for cause, Moscow Mitch McConnell refused to conduct a fair trial in the senate. Not a single witness or one piece of new evidence was allowed. In both situations, a “mock” trial is the only adjective appropriate to describe the farce.

The number of Constitutional violations, or attempted violations, over four years is a direct and unforgivable affront to the rule of law. Trump proved that he was not an American in just months. His hatred for the Constitution and anyone who fails to agree with his dark and dismal view of how his America should be is an instant enemy.

More upsetting is the fact that anyone calling themselves an American can continue to support an old, obese, malignant narcissist who continues to prove that he cares about no one but himself. He never did and never would serve our nation’s people.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Constitution Annotated: Fourteenth Amendment Citizenship, Equal Protection, and Other Post-Civil War Provisions

The New Yorker: Did Trump and His Supporters Commit Treason?

Interactive Constitution: Treason Clause

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Matt Popovich‘s Flickr Page Public Domain License