Newman and Woodward’s Iconic Love Story in ‘The Last Movie Stars’ [Video]

One of Hollywood’s beautiful couples — Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward — is celebrated in “The Last Movie Stars” docuseries. The upcoming 6-part series explored one of Hollywood’s most enduring marriages. Director Ethan Hawke’s HBO MAX original delivered “a rare and exclusive look at the careers of both actors and a complex 50-year relationship that ultimately managed to beat incredible odds,” according to Deadline.

The couple’s iconic relationship seems to be that of a Hollywood script. They met in 1953 while working as understudies in the successful Broadway play “Picnic.” Despite Newman’s marriage to Jackie Witte, he and Woodward got on very well and were attracted to one another.

After meeting Woodward, he reportedly said, “Jeez, what an extraordinarily pretty girl.” Woodward found him “very good looking” and did not like him right away, “but she couldn’t resist him,” according to IMDb. They married on Jan. 29, 1958.

Many people praised the couple’s ability to balance their work and life. They raised three children, Nell, Melissa, and Claire Olivia.

The couple was known for their political and charity involvement, “including the creation of Newman’s Own, the famous salad dressing, which directs all of its contributions to charity, according to People Magazine.

Newman and Woodard remained together until he passed away on Sept. 28, 2008.

“The Last Movie Stars,” producers compiled this unique docuseries with film clips, archival interviews, transcripts, and more. George Clooney as Newman, Laura Linney as Woodward. Other actors in the series include Brooks Ashmanskas, Bobby Cannavale, Billy Crudup, Josh Hamilton, Zoe Kazan, Sam Rockwell, and Steve Zahn.

The HBO MAX exclusive docuseries will drop on July 21, 2022. Although some regions now have two subscription tiers, “The Last Movie Stars” will be available on both.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

