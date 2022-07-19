Possibilities Probabilities and One Dream for 2024 Presidential Election

Don't like to read?

The 2024 presidential election seems like a faraway look into our nation’s future. It’s true that 29 months is a long time, and what we might expect today could quickly change in the months to come. Let’s have a little fun here and speculate the possibilities, probabilities, and one big dream which could save our nation and restore some pride and patriotism for millions who are uninvolved and yet afraid and confused when the subject of American leadership arises.

Regardless of which position you choose about your opinion of Donald Trump, there can be no denying that everything about his illegitimate presidency shunned tradition, removed pride from our election process for its peaceful transition of power, and forced most Americans to question if the rule of law applies to anyone other than low income and impoverished Americans. Trump has never been punished for his crimes, and at the same time, he pardoned some of the most despicable criminals in America.

Opinions vary about who will be on the ballot in 2024. President Joe Biden says he plans to run for reelection, but I, and others, have doubts. Sometimes age is a factor. The president will be 82 just two weeks after the election. Trump will be 78. Is a nation that averages 38.2 years of age willing to elect an octogenarian as president?

The truth is that both men are displaying signs of mental deterioration: Trump more so than Biden. Physically, Biden may be nearly four years older than Trump, but Trump is obese and appears to have trouble walking. Regardless, if they are their party’s candidates, I would expect a very low voter turnout. It’s nearly impossible to get excited about men who are incapable of displaying the energy necessary to fight for the needs and wishes of the American people.

I stated my opinion long ago. I do not believe that on election day, 2024, the names “Biden,” or “Trump” will be on the ballot.

It would seem logical that Kamala Harris would be the Democratic candidate if President Biden declines to seek a second term. She is the right age, 60, less than one month prior to the election. She has the experience and is more progressive than Mr. Biden. Also of major importance is that she is a woman, a quality I believe our nation desperately needs in the 21st century.

I find it hard to believe that Trump wants to run again, and if he does, I ask why? He is physically and mentally incapable, and his ego won’t allow it. The thought of losing another election creates a paralyzing fear within the old man. If his opponent were Ms. Harris, any possibility of losing to a woman is unfathomable for the confirmed sexual predator.

For Republicans, there is a major problem. The truth is there is not a single prominent Republican qualified to lead our nation. You know the names likely to seek the nomination: Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Rand Paul. No one other than the most extreme Republicans would eagerly support these failures and incompetents. Their actions while in office have disgraced their party, their states, their country, and themselves.

Finally, the dream. Although Michelle Obama has repeatedly stated that running for any public office will never become a reality if her country needs her, would she be open to accepting the Democratic Presidential nomination in 2024?

Would she win? A more accurate question is, “how could she lose against the clowns on the right?” Her candidacy would excite voters, and the turnout would likely mirror President Biden’s margin of victory in 2020.

History would be made once again as the first Black woman president took office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

