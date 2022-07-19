Ted Cruz and His Regressive Party Determined to Move America Backward

Don't like to read?

There is no disagreement that the United States of America is the most backward of all developed nations. The reason for this is clear. Ted Cruz and his regressive party are to blame for the movement to bring back the darkest days of America, the mid-1950s.

On another day that “will live in infamy,” June 24, 2022, the most biased and prejudicial Supreme Court in history overturned a decision made nearly 50 years ago by a more qualified and less political Court. A woman’s right to decide the future of her own physical and mental health, Roe v Wade, simply ceased to exist, although most Americans opposed the most controversial decision in history.

This was just the beginning. This same corrupt Court made other decisions, including increasing the rights of gun owners while endangering millions of Americans who fear the increase of domestic terrorism. It removed the right of all Americans to equal protection under the law by lessening the rights of low-income and impoverished Americans to competent legal representation in a court of law. The list goes on.

A man defined by his peers as the “worst senator in Washington,” Ted Cruz is calling for another attack on the First and Fourteenth Amendments. He is lobbying for the overturn of a 2015 Court decision that protects the right to same-sex marriage. For me, this was no surprise. I have long suggested that all right-wing politicians are homophobes.

“I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided,” Cruz said on his podcast published Sunday, Verdict With Ted Cruz. “It was the court overreaching.

“Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell, some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.”

Here’s what is completely wrong with his obvious lie. He was a Constitutional Law student in college and knows the truth.

If the Constitutional rights of the LGBTQ community are not protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments, state courts would be filled with thousands of cases, many of which would eventually be placed on the Supreme Court docket. The issue would become a decision for the highest Court in the land based on human rights and equality. The 2015 Court realized this fact. In a decision based on Constitutional law and common sense, they protected the future of another segment of American life who have been victims of bigotry and prejudice for decades.

No one with half a brain and common sense can understand the hatred people like Cruz harbor for a group of Americans who pose no threat to America. They simply ask for what has already been guaranteed them, their rights under the Constitution.

For me, the problem is that Cruz and his constituents seek the destruction of the Law of the Land. For right-wing extremists, only the Second Amendment has any value. The NRA gun lobby donates millions of dollars to Republican campaigns each election year. Money and power are the only issues that matter to the right.

The saddest fact is that all right-wing politicians have abandoned their principles, values, dignity, and self-respect. It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to the once Grand Old Party.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Fibonacci Blue’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License