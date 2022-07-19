Let’s Put the Failed Republican Party in the Past

Don't like to read?

I firmly believe that reading offers an opportunity to accumulate knowledge and undercover hidden reality. If I had become an on-air personality on the “evening news,” I would miss the opportunity to understand information not easily available on the front pages of newspapers and Google. These men and women have assistants who do what I do, read dozens of articles from multiple publications, search for facts about a subject that stirs a passion inside my brain, and transfer that passion into a story.

This was a long explanation about two things I have come to believe beyond any doubt.

The first is obvious to everyone if they have open minds and are willing to accept facts and reject lies and baseless conspiracy theories.

Those who call themselves Republicans today know that they are not truly members of the once Grand Old Party. They share none of the principles or ideals of prior men and women who rightfully called themselves the “Party of Lincoln.” Once proud to be the party of less government, fiscal responsibility, personal rights, privacy, and supporters of small business, they abandoned those values more than 40 years ago.

Today’s pretenders rule over the American people. Their platform includes a more controlling government that eliminates personal freedom. The party of special interests serves big business and ignores the struggles of small businesses.

A perfect example is the fact that these fake Republicans patiently waited 49 years for a woman’s right to make decisions about her own physical and mental health to be overturned by a Republican-dominated Supreme Court. This would never have happened when past principles were the prime force inside the once GOP. However, the dominance over today’s Republican Party by the Christian Religious Right demands complete control over women in the 21st century.

Today’s Republicans are fully aware that they oppose the Constitutional rights of most Americans. They surrendered to white supremacists between 2017 and 2021. Their goals, regardless of how evil they might be, are to remain in the public eye. Name recognition is 50 percent of the reason candidates win elections. Americans who are informed know that Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and a host of others oppose every issue supported by most Americans. However, most voters are uninformed, and some of the worst of the worst will prevail in 2022 and 2024. Today’s “Republicans” are the enemy of most Americans.

I am even more positive that most men and women who call themselves Republicans despise Donald Trump. Multiple insiders claim that away from the television cameras, the majority of right-wing politicians have harsh words for the worst president in America’s history.

They claim to support Trump and his “biggest lie,” because they are desperate. Their base is diminishing, and without Trump’s cult and a less-than-average voter turnout, they cannot win. Farthest from their reach is the presidency. Without the Electoral College, not a single Republican would have resided in the White House since 1993. Democrats win the popular vote. More voters consider themselves forward thinkers, not regressive.

The problem with these Republicans in name only is that they are cowards, refusing to do the right thing. They decided to embrace hypocrisy instead of reforming their party. The invasion of extremists like the TEA Party, and the Freedom Caucus, which is even more extreme, moved the once GOP so far to the right it has become dysfunctional.

So, let’s stop giving them what they desperately need, notoriety. Write about the party in general terms but eliminate their names. Use phrases like “one disgruntled right-wing politician,” or “this Trump supporter,” any term which is truthful but fails to use their names.

No man or woman who calls themselves a “Republican” today has anything relevant to say which would positively affect our nation’s future. They are insignificant and have no place in our society.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

