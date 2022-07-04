The Differences Between Corporate Greed and the Greatness of the American Working Class

Don't like to read?

My first job was in 1962. I was 16 years old. I was hired by the owner of a gas station about one-half block from my home. I was paid one dollar per hour to pump gas, repair flat tires, and lube, and change the oil on various vehicles. On Saturdays, my schedule required me to work 13 hours for that single dollar per hour.

I tell you this story because I was conditioned to be grateful for any job I received in my life. I always gave 100 percent, although looking back at my life I seldom received much in return.

Life in the 21st century is different for the American worker. The two years of a worldwide pandemic gave working-class Americans an opportunity to evaluate everything about their lives.

But this story is all about one 54-year-old man by the name of Kevin Ford. He worked for one Burger King Restaurant in Las Vegas for 27 years, never missing a single shift. To celebrate his 27 years of exemplary service, the franchise owner of the fast-food joint gave him a “goodie bag,” containing a Starbucks reusable tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy, a couple of disposable pens, and two rolls of Lifesavers.

His daughter, Seryna, started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise a few hundred dollars so Kevin could visit his grandchildren. As the story spread across the internet, comedian David Spade contributed $5,000, but that was just the beginning. The last total of donations by complete strangers amounts to more than $327,000.

Corporations have created a huge gap known as income inequality. However, the American people have never lost their spirit and continue to support each other.

This story is what we need today, and reveals the love and compassion which made America the most respected nation in the world.

Here is Seryna’s plea on the GoFundMe page she created, it is honest, simple, and touched the hearts of many caring Americans who never met this hard-working and dedicated man.

[Hi, my name is Seryna. The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work. He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.

My dad continues to work there because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age, and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him, he would love to visit his grandchildren.]

This is a story everyone needs to hear today. With the growth of corporate power over our nation’s people and the establishment of plutocracy by our politicians, this is an offer of hope. We, the people, can do great things if we stand together. Although the division among us seems irreparable today, we remain 331 million strong and can change our nation, and together with other working men and women around the world, we can change the future of all mankind.

We cannot allow politicians and greedy corporate leaders to destroy what we cherish. We can become the “United” States of America once again. We simply have to remember the many true stories we have all heard about what it means to be an American.

By James Turnage, Novelist

