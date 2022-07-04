Today We Celebrate the Meaning and History of the 4th of July, Not Our Current Government

Don't like to read?

Our government is in chaos. But don’t be fooled by the mainstream media’s refusal to report the truth, everything has been planned with a definite purpose in mind.

In just a few months America holds its midterm elections. Republicans fail 100 percent of the time when the issues important to the majority are placed firmly in the public eye. By creating chaos and attempting to pass the responsibility for the mess our country is in today on to President Biden, today’s Republicans in name only hope to make fools of the voting public once again and win elections.

Instead of having the courage to do the right thing and make honest efforts to solve our nation’s many problems, healthcare, education, immigration, racism, prescription costs, sexism, voter suppression, and, of course, price gouging by every corporation in America currently falsely labeled “inflation,” one entire party is destroying advances for all Americans made decades in the past, causing even more damage to what is left of America’s future.

As you celebrate the day our founding fathers declared the new nation’s independence from the British Empire, remember what that meant and the courage involved in challenging the world’s greatest power. Consider how much absolute freedom meant to these wealthy men who had great lives in England, but wanted more than material success. They sought equal rights for every citizen, guaranteeing them a voice in their government. Of great importance was the freedom of or from religion.

King George III declared that the Anglican Church was the one true religion of the British Empire. Few of our founding fathers were Christians, most were Deists. When they agreed on the wording of the first amendment, a guarantee of every citizen’s right to celebrate the religion of their choice or none at all was of primary importance. To include any single religion in our government violates the rights of all. This part of the First Amendment is violated every day by one political party.

For this one day, move your thoughts back to your memories as a child when family picnics, culminating in an early evening fireworks display, made you feel extreme patriotism, something you have not likely felt again as an adult who is forced to fight against his or her government every day.

Our founding fathers were not perfect, but their basic intentions were pure. Our Constitution is not perfect, it was written and ratified in 1789 to care for the needs of a nation only 13 years old. This is what we are celebrating each July 4th.

Mark Twain wrote: “Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it.”

I will be the first to admit that today’s bumbling and self-serving morons in Washington fail to deserve our respect, and should be removed from office, replaced by younger women and men who still love their country for what it was meant to be.

So for this one day, leave your anger and distrust in a closet, and celebrate the intentions of great men from 246 years past. None of us would be here today if they were not willing to display great courage and dedication to certain basic principles. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Daily Kos: From the GNR Newsroom: It’s the Monday Good News Roundup 4th of July special

Reader’s Digest: What Is the 4th of July, and Why Do We Celebrate It?

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Jonathan Cutrer‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License