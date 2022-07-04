Kristi Noem Offers the Republican Position on Child Rape and Abortion

Don't like to read?

If you claim to be a “Republican” we real Americans know that you support the worst decision by a Supreme Court in history, the overturning of Roe v Wade. The Six Bad Actors in the majority continue to remove rights from the American people, established long ago by legitimate members of the once-respected Supreme Court.

This attack on a woman’s right to care for her own physical and mental health is an abomination, and every Republican in every state must pay for their crimes.

Those who call themselves “Republicans” continue to lie or simply refuse to answer questions directly when asked where they stand on important issues, including women’s rights.

Kristi Noem is one of the worst governors in America. Her loyalty to Trump prevents her from doing the right thing for the people of South Dakota, or her country.

Many of us reported the story of one of the first Americans to be harmed by the decision of the least qualified Supreme Court in history on a day that will live in infamy for all time, June 24, 2022.

A 10-year-old girl had been raped. Weeks later she and her family learned that she was pregnant. She lives in the red state of Ohio. Ohio had in place a “trigger law.” On June 24, a law went into effect immediately, forbidding any and all abortions after six weeks. Because the young woman was unaware of her condition until after the six-week period, she was refused an abortion by any doctor in her state. Her mother was forced to travel to Indiana where a doctor legally performed the procedure.

On Sunday, Dana Bash interviewed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on “State of the Union.” Knowing that her state has the same law in place like Ohio, she was asked if she and her state would force a young woman who had been raped to seek help in another state. This is Noem’s attempt to mislead the American people, and avoid answering a direct question.

“This tragedy is horrific. I can’t even imagine. I have never had anybody in my family or myself gone through anything like this. … But, in South Dakota, the law today is that abortions are illegal, except to save the life of the mother.”

Bash asked if the law should be altered to protect the future of children in a similar situation.

“I don’t believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy,” Noem replied.

She obviously agrees with Trump and the rest of Trump’s Party that women are of lesser importance than a few cells living inside of a woman’s body. Overturning Roe v Wade has placed women’s rights back into the same situations they existed 70 years ago.

Republicans have become the enemy of the Constitution and the enemies of all women and the men who love and respect them. The truth is they fear women. In just one generation of women, they have become the leading activists in our country. While men are more willing to accept the status quo, women are demanding change, beginning with their continuing fight for full equality in every aspect of our society.

If America is to survive, it will be because women are working to move our nation forward into the 21st century, instead of backward like the extremists who sit on the right side of the aisle.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Shena Robertson

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License