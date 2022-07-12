Who Was Donald Trump?

Don't like to read?

A recent poll of Republicans revealed that one-half would not vote for Trump in the Republican primaries. Personally, it is impossible to believe that any American voter would give their approval to a confirmed sexual predator, white supremacist, and traitor to his country, but this simply proves that America is a very f**ked up country. However, there is no doubt that in 10-20 years, millions of Americans, upon hearing the name “Trump,” will say, “who was that?” He has accomplished nothing positive or memorable in his life.

To understand Trump’s control of the former Republican Party, we must look at several factors which resulted in a desperate need for Republican politicians to support an old man they knew was mentally unstable, a failure at everything in his life, and totally unfit for political office at any level.

In 1988 Ronald Reagan was finishing his second term. His vice-president, George H.W. Bush, announced his intention to win the Republican presidential nomination. Mr. Bush was elected to be our nation’s 41st president. During his campaign, he offered his supporters a promise consisting of six words, “Read my lips, no new taxes.”

Bush made a fatal decision when he made that promise and adopted the same fiscal policy created by Reagan. “Trickle Down Economics” reduced taxes on the one percent wealthiest Americans and our country’s most profitable corporations. This created an enormous national debt for the simple fact that the funds flowing into our national treasury had been greatly reduced. At the same time, the “new, good paying jobs” promised by Reagan and his belief that the wealthy would become ‘job creators,’ never materialized.

This failed economic policy forced Mr. Bush to raise taxes and was the primary reason he became a one-term president. In the next seven presidential elections, only once was the popular vote won by a Republican. If we go back even further, we learn that Republicans have been unpopular for more than nine decades. Between 1933 and 1969, there was only one Republican living in the White House, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Today, the list of demographics supporting Republican candidates is in a steep decline. Trump’s supporters, regardless of what they are, white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and fellow criminals are vital in their efforts to win elections.

If Trump’s disastrous failure to lead our nation during a life-threatening pandemic was not enough to cost him, supporters, the hearings conducted by the House select committee into his participation in the failed coup on January 6, 2021, are sure to end his ability to run for office in the future.

He should be charged and eventually convicted of treason. However, at the very least, his crime will be sedition. Section three of the 14th amendment prevents Trump from seeking any office in the federal government for the remainder of his pitiful life.

The strange power Trump possessed over the right-wing is disappearing and disappearing rapidly. It appears that a large number of his supporters are slipping back into the shadows, crawling back under their rocks, or slithering back into the slime at the bottom of our swamps.

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Please make voting in 2022 and 2024 your number one priority, and remember, incumbents, are usually your enemy.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

