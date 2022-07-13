New List Names Chicago as the 2nd Best City in the World

Don't like to read?

A new list has been released naming Chicago as the second-best city in the world. More than 20,000 city-dwellers around the world, ranked the Windy City as the second-best place to enjoy the nightlife, arts and culture, food and drink, along with walkability, affordability, public transportation and so much more.

Around 55% of the city’s locals described Chicago as resilient in this year’s Index (the fourth highest in the world, according to Timeout. After two years of on-off COVID-19 restrictions, the city has come stronger and more united.

Chicagoans voted their city as the most enjoyable in the world. There’s never a dull moment. whether a person wants to soak up some sun along Lake Michigan, check out iconic artworks, try world-class dining, wander around the different neighborhoods, or party until the break of dawn at historic clubs, Chicago has something to enjoy all year round.

The city offers a variety of fine dining experiences mixed in with some down-home mom-and-pop restaurants. Not to mention the fact they have everything from Mexican dishes, and Filipino menus, to Greek cuisine.

Roughly 96% of the city’s residents feel the Second City’s rating stems from its food and drink scene. However, 95% say it’s all about the city’s culture and art scene.

People can sign up for all sorts of tours around the Windy City. They have day cruises, food tours, cultural tours, and architecture tours. They even have art tours and ghost tours. There’s truly something for everyone.

For those sports fans out there, Chicago is the home of the Bears, the Bulls, and Wrigley Field.

The Windy City is the only one in theUnited States to make the top 10 list. Edinburg, Scotland made it into the number one slot. Medellin, Colombia came in at the number three spot. Taking the top fourth spot is Glasgow, Scotland followed by Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In the sixth spot is Prague, Czech Republic. Then it’s:

Marrakech, Morocco.

Berlin, Germany.

Montréal, Québec, Canada.

Copenhagen, Denmark.

Cape Town, South Africa.

Madrid, Spain.

Manchester, England.

Mumbai, India.

Melbourne, Australia.

Taipei, Taiwan.

London, England.

Porto, Portugal.

Lyon, France.

New York City, New York.

A few other U.S. city’s to make the top 53 list are San Francisco and Boston.

