America’s Government Becoming More Like Russia’s?

A little over 240 years ago, the United States of America was described as the “great experiment in democracy.” Other nations around the world watched our young nation closely to decide if the experiment would work. As of today, Aug. 30, 2022, they know it failed.

Our system of government, a democratic republic, was designed to serve the people and include the needs, wishes, and input from individual citizens who elected those who would serve them in the nation’s capital.

To prevent any form of aristocracy or autocracy, they designed a system containing three separate but equal branches: the executive, legislative and judicial. This is where our Founding Fathers failed. Their intent was respectable, but the men who served in those branches often had their own agendas and today our government is the most corrupt in the world.

This story is based on two facts: “money is the root of all evil,” which comes from the Apostle Paul in the King James Version of the Bible:

For the love of money is the root of all of evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. – 1 Timothy 6:10

American humorist, Mark Twain, added his own version: “Lack of money is the root of all evil.”

The second fact, proven by despots and dictators all over the world: “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

If the system created by our Founding Fathers was to be successful, it was dependent on the actions of men who had high moral standards and held certain principles sacrosanct. They underestimated humanity’s frailties.

In the 233 years since the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1789, mankind has changed little. Ambition, avarice, lust for power, and sexual desire continue to be man’s greatest weaknesses. Without restrictions on the length of time men can remain in power, they begin to believe they are omnipotent and can literally ‘get away with anything.’

By not placing term limits on the legislative and judicial branches, this is where we are today. When Trump was in power, you could add the executive branch to the condition in which our nation finds itself in the 21st century.

In 1981, our president turned over control of our nation to the wealthy with his economic policy of “trickle-down economics.” His three successors followed his lead, and the government created in 1789 ceased to exist. The end of the democratic republic was imminent, resulting in a plutocracy.

On the surface, Russia’s government is structured similarly to our own. The reality is that today, our government has become more like theirs than those of other democratic nations.

They have their own form of governance, not unlike our own to the uninformed. They have an elected president who is, in reality, a dictator. However, the complete story is far more dire. Russia is a dictatorship. Their “government” is an illusion, not a reality. Trump and his oligarchs control the “Great Bear.”

If we look closely at our current government in Washington, the legislative and judicial branches are composed of men and women who answer to the super-rich. In America, they are called ‘plutocrats.’ Trump’s ambition remains the same. His ultimate goal is to remove democracy and place a fascist regime in power, where he would be the ”dictator for life.”

Both nations are controlled by billionaires, not by a legitimate government, and definitely not by the people they are intended to serve.

The only weapon we have is our vote. Without term limits, this is the only way in which our corrupt politicians can be removed from office. Sadly, the only way to remove a justice on the Supreme Court is through the impeachment process. If this story sounds frightening, it’s meant to be because “the truth lives here.” The future of our nation, yourselves, your families, and your friends are dependent upon our next two elections.

One final fact. To demonstrate how corrupt our nation is today, we need only look at our 45th illegitimate president. He committed treason twice. He organized a failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021, and stole nuclear secrets from the White House. However, he remains free, and it is highly unlikely that he will pay for his crimes as others have in the past. Our government protects itself. If there was a stronger word than corruption, I would use it.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of barnyz’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Keith Cooper’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License