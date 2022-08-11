Donald Trump’s Vindictive Actions May Place Him in a Federal Prison

Don't like to read?

One of the things we know the FBI was looking for when they searched Donald Trump’s millionaire-only resort and his current residence, Mar-a-Lago, were White House records stolen by Trump when he was evicted from the White House. He was in violation of the Espionage Act. I find it interesting that Trump eagerly “signed a law in 2018 that stiffened the penalty for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents from one year to five years, turning it into a felony offense.”

Trump has proven multiple times that he is his own worst enemy. One thing all liars have in common is they forget the lies they’ve told and often reveal the truth inadvertently. Trump is driven by his emotions, not by intelligent thought.

From Politico: “Notably, Trump—after a fierce campaign against Clinton in which he called for her to be jailed for her handling of classified material—signed a law in 2018 that stiffened the penalty for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents from one year to five years, turning it into a felony offense.”

His obsession with Hillary Clinton continues today for a single reason: she defeated him in the popular vote by more than three million ballots. The malignant narcissist was beaten by a woman, and that was unforgivable.

In June of 2017, Woodrow Wilson signed the Espionage Act. It was intended to punish spies who willfully offered vital secrets to America’s enemies. The law was used to set an example for future traitors to our nation, as demonstrated by Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were convicted in 1951 of giving nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union and executed two years later.

Trump found a new way to use it if he was offered the opportunity. It would be nothing more than an attempt to take vindication against a woman who actually defeated an old, obese failure of a man in 2016, which encouraged Trump to alter the law to include the intentional or unintentional release of information into the Espionage Act. His obvious goal was to make Hillary’s use of a private e-mail server a felony.

It is ironic that Trump could be severely punished by the very law he signed in 2018 in an effort to seek revenge. This is no surprise for many political writers who are convinced that Trump’s level of intelligence is far below average. He is incapable of thinking forward. His only reality is the here and now.

As it is with many of our laws, the Espionage Act has been altered. It is now used to punish “leakers,” men and women who release information not meant for the public. There’s nothing our government fears more than the truth. It seems that many of our antiquated laws are used to serve the purpose of the authorities and have lost their original meaning.

The truth is that many government officials use private e-mails. This practice continued during Trump’s tenure in the White House. It was revealed that Ivanka Trump used her personal phone while doing whatever it was she did in the White House. Trump was merely using anything he could find to give him an advantage in the 2016 election, and with help from then FBI Director James Comey, it did contribute to a lower voter turnout than expected and a win in the Electoral College for Trump.

Trump is facing several charges, including treason, sedition, dereliction of duty, and illegal possession of classified documents. He will be his own worst enemy.

