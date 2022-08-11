No Defense? Try Going on Offense

Don't like to read?

Of course, Trump knows what the FBI found in his residence inside Mar-a-Lago, and he is soiling his adult, extra-large diapers. Without a defense, he reverted to a sports tactic, one which is seldom successful, try a more desperate style of offense.

When he was soundly beaten by Joe Biden in the 2020 election, he made a disproven claim that the election was fraudulent. He is now claiming that the FBI ‘planted evidence’ at Mar-a-Lago. Stop laughing. For 76 years, Trump has escaped prosecution for multiple alleged crimes, including fraud, bribing public officials, laundering money for Russian oligarchs, and failing to pay for services rendered, with the exception of Stormy Daniels. Remember, the most famous gangster in the world, Al Capone, was chased by law enforcement for decades, but they couldn’t put him in jail. However, the IRS finally convicted him of income tax evasion. He died in prison.

Sorry, Donny boy, you are busted! If evidence is found, you will be indicted and likely placed in federal prison. What you will not be doing is holding hate rallies, golfing, or running in 2024.

Here are the steps the FBI had to take to legally search Mar-a-Lago:

A “neutral and detached” federal judge or magistrate would need to sign off on the warrant before it can be executed at a property. To get that approval, law enforcement officials must show probable cause for conducting the search. That means there should be reasonable information to support the possibility that evidence of illegality will be found during the search.

Moscow Mitch McConnell allowed Trump to believe he is above the law. Trump MAGA Republicans protected him from being punished for his crimes at least twice when they created two sham trials after two impeachments in the House. If he had been given a fair trial, like any other citizen. He would not have been in office when President Biden took the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2021. Our nation would have forgotten the worst president in history, and no one would be talking about his unlikely candidacy in 2024.

The key words in the search warrant are “probable cause.” This is taken very seriously when federal warrants are issued.

“For the department to pursue a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago tells me that the quantum and quality of the evidence they were reciting—in a search warrant and affidavit that an FBI agent swore to—was likely so pulverizing in its force as to eviscerate any notion that the search warrant and this investigation is politically motivated,” David Laufman, who led the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section until 2018, told Politico.

Trump continues to have the most incompetent attorneys in our nation. No qualified member of the legal society will work for Trump. He is indefensible and has a well-deserved reputation for not paying his legal team.

I no longer predict anything involving Trump. He has been given a free pass from everyone, including his party, his cult, the court system, and the mainstream media. It’s time for Trump to pay the price for a lifetime of crime.

By James Turnage, Novelist

