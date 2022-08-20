Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Proof Evil Robots Have Taken Control of GOP

Don't like to read?

The story behind “The Terminator” has obviously become reality. There are several members of Congress who have proven themselves not to be members of the human race. The list is very long, but let’s pick a few of the worst.

Of course, Donald Trump leads this pack of unfeeling, uncaring robots, but trying hard to be like him are Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, and the infamous Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Among those names, the most bigoted and racist is the Representative from Georgia who has been known to speak at Neo-Nazi rallies, MTG.

We don’t know what sex Greene uses when she gets her driver’s license, but I am positive neither male nor female applies.

She cannot be a woman. She lacks empathy, compassion, or simple concern for any real human being. Her insides are constructed of machines that allow her to feel only three emotions: anger, hatred, and a propensity for violence.

She cannot claim to be male. Greene fails to show an iota of courage, and if she is male, she is a homosexual. He emotions are all over the place as she rants and rages endlessly. She has no control because her intellect is artificial.

Most of Greene’s focus is on the LGBTQ community, especially transgender Americans. She recently introduced a bill that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormones for transgender youth under 18.

That’s it! Greene is the first transgender robot, and it’s confused and pissed off. However, it has the support of several other fake Republicans who are also uncaring robots.

“The measure would also prohibit using federal funds for gender-affirming health care, including in Affordable Healthcare Act plans, and bar colleges and universities from offering instruction on gender-affirming care.”

The bill has 14 Republican co-sponsors so far.

She doesn’t care about the feelings and struggles transgender Americans experience because she has no feelings. She has never struggled in her life, having been constructed in a lab from stainless steel and multiple electronic devices.

Her creators, the Republican National Committee, desperately attempted to explain her reasoning for addressing a white nationalist convention in Orlando the same weekend CPAC was meeting across town. They won’t admit that she was programmed to support the fascist members of Neo-Nazi organizations.

Before she offered her personal rants, she was asked to offer a cheer for Putin, and that’s exactly what happened.

After she joined her fascist friends in Orlando, Georgia, “Republicans” were uncertain where to stand, with MTG or against it. Only the biggest joke ever played by the right-wing in a bid for a seat in the Senate, Herschel Walker, stood against Greene, but only because he is Black, not because of his missing principles.

Finally, the proof that all right-wing politicians share the exact same group. special interests: billionaires and millionaires who pay for the construction and elections of these robots: confirm that they are a party of machines. Free thought and positive emotions have been removed from their internal computers. Profit before people is the prime directive.

Just think about it. One of the most important bills passed in the last 40 years, the Inflation Reduction Act, failed to receive a single favorable vote from those in Washington who call themselves “Republicans.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

