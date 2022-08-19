Roswell B. Mason and Hope in the Hood Ignites the Community

Don't like to read?

In the summer of 2022, there have been countless events regarding the youth of Chicago and what plans there are to keep them safe. Most summers in the community are focused on preparing the youth with a different perspective on life. Now that it is 2022, things have changed, now the community focuses on building bonding skills and necessary communication skills post quarantine years. Hope in the Hood is an organization that brings together the youth in the neighborhood through the game of basketball.

Roswell B. Mason an elementary school in North Lawndale hosted the event, including the championship tournament. Teams matched up all throughout the summer with a four-team playoff tournaments. Players had the chance to show off their skills while etching their name in history as the new champions. As games started, more and more people in the community came out to support the teams. At the end of the tournament, there was a prize.

Creating Hope in the Community

Hope in the Hood created a structure that is needed for times like this in the community. The games played were interesting with the commentary making sure the crowd was into the action. There were moments when they were hot. Then there were moments when the players started getting colder than ice. It was interesting to see that the youth be together from different areas of North Lawndale find the will to play their game and show off their talents to help grow to the next level.

Mason and Hope in the Hood decided that the outdoor court would be a great way of bringing the people together. Once the Mason school year ended they gave their students a safe haven to be amongst themselves. Hope in the Hood caught the attention of other organizations, like UCAN, who partnered up to help the youth and the people of the community. They provided the food and nourishment for the entire Hope in the Hood season and tournament.

Championship Frenzy Creates Unity

Roswell B. Mason had their annual alumni reunion on August 6, 2022. The reunion focused on the Hope in the Hood playoff tournament. There were four teams left and there was nothing but the heart of future champions surrounding the courts.

The first game had the two favorites against one another; two undefeated teams going head to head to see who is going to the finals. The game was close but only one team could advance. Team Hope actually managed to pull off the win winning 47-40 in the last few moments of the game. Team Mason and YMEN faced each other for the last remaining spot of the championship game set for later that day.

Hope in the Hood participant James Williams stated, “It’s sometimes hard to find places to hoop. Hope in the Hood gave us a chance to show our game. Hope in the Hood even made sure to get us out here every week, consistency is key, but for some of us basketball may be all we have”.

Building Relationships that Can last a Lifetime

Team YMEN gave everything they had at team Mason and ultimately came up a little short. Those five players who gave it their all and managed to lose by the skin of their teeth; 40-37. Hope in the Hood had its championship game set for the middle of the Mason reunion.

Team Hope against Team Mason was a great classic match of basketball. It had more surprises and clutch buckets than the rest of the tournament. In the end, there was one team that seemed to want the win more, and with that Team Hope defeated Team Mason 41-37.

Hope in the Hood MVP, Semaj Roy commented on what the tournament represents.”Since I was 13, I have played in this tournament which signifies unity. People from different neighborhoods come from all over to participate. This is maybe one of the best ways of bringing each other together, especially for youth wanting to improve their skills.”

Summer is starting to wind down and the school year is coming up. Let’s see if Hope in the Hood will create another tournament during the school year for the youth.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Interview: Semaj Roy and James Williams on August 6, 2022

Images Courtesy of Semetrius Holmes