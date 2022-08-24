Water Can Separate Into Two Different Liquids

Don't like to read?

Water molecules are inclined to become entrapped in knots to prevent them from becoming ice as temperatures drop below freezing point. When water is subjected to pressure, its graceful dance becomes unusual at freezing temperatures, as the H2O molecule contorts into bizarre shapes to avoid changing into ice. The University of Birmingham and Sapienza Università di Roma studied the behavior of pressurized liquid water in conditions where it would usually freeze.

Using a novel method to represent water as a combination of particles, the researchers created a comprehensive picture of two distinct liquid phases: a complex pretzel-like knot, the other a ‘low-density ring structure’ more straightforward, lower-density ring. ‘This colloidal representation of water provides a microscope into molecular water and therefore permits us to unearth the secrets of water regarding the story of two liquids,’ says Dwaipayan Chakrabarti, a chemist at the University of Birmingham. According to theories formulated in the 1990s, water may interact in a variety of ways when it is supercooled—or chilled to temperatures below the typical freezing point without freezing.

Scientists have been attempting to keep water in a chaotic liquid state at an exceedingly cold -263°C (-441°F) for years, thereby preventing it from turning into ice. Although scientists have made strides in showing these states in the lab, they are still analyzing what supercooled liquids look like when deprived of heat.

Scientists have been trying to determine the competing polar attractions between water molecules as critical points. In addition to the thermodynamic noise from jiggling particles, where the elbow room is insufficient for pushing into a crystalline form, molecules must find other sensible arrangements.

Researchers simplify what they can and focus on the critical variables when so many factors are at play. For example, analyzing water ‘clumps’ as if they were dissolved particles rather than particles that clump together helps us better understand changes in structure. According to computer models based on this perspective, there was a subtle difference between water pushing apart and a substance that consolidated in a more dense form, made of particles.

In this aquatic environment, molecular interactions appeared to take on a variety of shapes, ranging from tangled networks to simple forms that stayed separate.

Francesco Sciortino, a condensed matter physicist at Sapienza Università di Roma, believes that this novel phase transition theory in a liquid-liquid system is the first to be based on network entanglement. Because of its unusual phase structure, the liquid-liquid phase transition has never been experimentally studied. Theorists will probably be inspired to create new theories based on topological concepts after studying this system. The knot-like structures are constantly swapping out members as the environment changes. Furthermore, the liquid water found in high-pressure, low-temperature environments is unlike anything anyone would encounter on Earth.

Scientists might better understand how materials behave in extreme environments, like the depths of distant planets, if they knew more about the topological properties of water and other liquids. For example, they might be able to see the water molecules dancing and exchanging partners, as Sciortino imagines they could observe the liquid. This imagination might be actualized thanks to our colloidal hypothesis. According to this study, the fluid appears to be a disordered and dynamic medium that connects all the particles.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

