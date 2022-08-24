Brain Zapping Cap Increases Memory in Older Adults

Don't like to read?

In a randomized controlled trial, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that an electrical cap that zaps the brain increased memory in older adults for at least a month. The technology, published Monday in Nature Neuroscience, could be used at home to boost memory in people with dementia and diet and lifestyle changes, according to the study’s authors. While the authors and outside experts agree that more research is required, there is enthusiasm surrounding the results.

According to Dr. Gregory Worrell of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, neurologists are finding remarkable outcomes in studying the brain’s memory impairment in patients with nervous system and mental disorders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16 million Americans have some form of cognitive impairment. Although everyone becomes a little forgetful as they age, Reinhart says it’s unfortunate. According to him, memory deficits can negatively impact our daily lives, planning, decision-making, cognition, learning, and overall quality of life.

A Brain-Zapping Cap

New research involving 150 people over 65 who did not have a neurological disorder was conducted. A weak electrical current was sent through the brain of subjects as they were asked to recall five lists of 20 words. A placebo group was also included in the study, who wore the brain cap but did not receive the electrical stimulation. Participants who received electrical stimulation for 20 minutes for four days improved their memory performance. The scientists said this translated to an increase of four to six words remembered on average compared to those who received the placebo treatment.

“This is not a small effect,” Worrell said.

The study also discovered that the intervention boosted working memory and long-term memory. Working memory is crucial for holding information for seconds and minutes, such as a phone number. Long-term memory is critical for preserving data for days, months, and years. The researchers said that people with Alzheimer’s might benefit the most from this intervention because those with the lowest cognitive function demonstrated the most significant improvement over time.

Electrical Brain Stimulation Can Improve a Person’s Memory

According to Shrey Grover, the study’s lead author and a doctoral student at Reinhart’s, this process has limitations. He said it’s not the first time researchers have demonstrated that zapping the brain can improve memory. However, he said the approach could not cure brain neurons frequently killed by these disorders.

However, it’s not the first time researchers have shown that zapping the brain can improve memory. It appears as though low-intensity electrical stimulation may enhance verbal short-term memory, Worrell reported in 2018. Furthermore, this research has been a mixed bag in the past. Nevertheless, Dr. Michael Fox, a Harvard Medical School neurologist who wasn’t involved in the study, believes that the possibility of being able to don a cap for 20 minutes a day and enhance memory is ”exciting.”

Fox said he is concerned about the possible detrimental effects, if any, that this technique may have on the mind. He wonders whether this method would still benefit individuals over 65 and with memory issues if it sacrifices other capabilities. However, the study’s authors said they did not observe any significant side effects over the study period. According to Grover, participants often reported itching and prickling sensations before and after using the helmet. Most people who used the brain zapping cap felt a slight ”poke” on their scalp, but they found it quite manageable.

Wide Use One Day?

According to many researchers, cognitive-impairment technology might one day be broadly used. For example, Worrell said that people might one day be able to use the brain zapping cap at home as it is relatively inexpensive and noninvasive (Worrell, 2018). In addition, similar devices are already sold in physical and online stores such as Amazon. Still, they have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for memory improvement and may not function as advertised (Worrell, 2018).

According to Grover, this method may be used in addition to other therapies outside the medical office. However, Reinhart foresees that if the approach is made accessible to the general public, people may use it the same way they consume caffeine to increase arousal. “People may use stimulation in the future,” he said. People are eager to “boost their ability to provide a cutting-edge benefit,” according to Worrell. It’s more expensive than coffee, but not terribly so.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

