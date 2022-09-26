Lies Are Lies So Are Half Truths, Conspiracy Theories, ‘Alternative Facts’

Don't like to read?

Lies and liars come in many forms and many sizes. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush lied when they claimed no involvement in the Iran-Contra Affair. Bush 41 lied when he promised his supporters, “read my lips, no new taxes.” Bill Clinton lied when he said, “I never had sex with that woman.” George W. Bush lied to the American people, congress, and the United Nations when he claimed that Iraq possessed ‘weapons of mass destruction.’ Donald Trump told so many lies, literally every time he opened his mouth, that I will just remind you of his first big one: “I will build a big, beautiful wall, and Mexico will pay for it.” (I watched a film of people climbing over the few feet of walls that were actually built just yesterday.) Is Trump that ignorant that something which failed in the 16th century would succeed in the 21st?

There is nothing I hate more than a habitual liar. Hitler believed that if you tell the same lie over and over again, eventually the weak-minded, called the majority, will begin to believe it and accept it as fact. He obviously proved that theory, and so did Donald Trump.

The television media is guilty of some of the most dangerous lies of all: half-truths.

When there is just enough verifiable truth in a story to make it believable, or when only one-half of the facts are offered to listeners, Americans tend to accept the story as fact because it was on television “news,” although the whole story often reveals it was all based on lies.

“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” — Winston Churchill

Here are some things I have learned in my lifetime about liars. The closer their adversaries come to discovering the truth, the greater the lies which follow. Their first tactic is to redirect the facts and blame their accusers for their own crimes. The greater the danger of discovery, the greater the lie. Trump’s biggest lie was about the 2020 election, which was discounted by more than 60 state courts, his own Supreme Court, and millions of Americans who know the truth. His latest bullshit reveals a level of desperation unseen in America’s political history, and possibly in the history of the world.

Trump undoubtedly stole classified documents from the White House when he was evicted on January 20, 2021. He lied about returning them when caught. When Mar-a-Lago was investigated under a search warrant, issued by a federal judge, hundreds of documents were discovered and the efforts to hide them were juvenile. Trump is fully aware that “his ass is grass,” and he is trying anything he can think of to redirect the facts. The latest is so laughable, when I heard it I nearly soiled myself. He told Fox News’s fake journalist, and his most infamous suck-up, Sean Hannity, that “maybe they were looking for Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.” Really? This is more unbelievable than any s**t I could never make up, and I am a successful novelist.

It is undeniable that the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2020 are more than willing to accept “alternative facts” as the truth. In most of these situations, they “hear what they want to hear.” “Selective hearing” is a common disease in America in the 21st century. Fox News, NewsMax, and other fake news networks offer a plethora of misinformation to satisfy every conspiracy theorist around the world.

I have doubts that America is worth saving. If the people don’t want to save the dream, should they be allowed to die?

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

