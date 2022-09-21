Poetry: The Power in the Art

Don't like to read?

What is poetry? Most times people give their interpretation of what they think the word means from a personal standpoint; as opposed to a solid definition. The dictionary meaning of the word is summed down to a piece of literature or spoken written with imagery and sound, showcasing experiences and emotions, read aloud following a particular rhythmic pattern. Poetry is the creation of imagination and as mentioned previously life experiences.

A Little History

It’s derived from the Ancient Greek word Poiesis, which means to make. It also stems from the old French word Poete; and from the Latin word, Poeta or Poetria. These variations have a few means, which are to create, build, pile up, a deed, and lastly, an order.

In poetry, the very experiences that knock us off balance are the same things that make a poem so beautiful. It adds uniqueness to the piece. The significance of these experiences is that the listeners are all linked emotionally to have gone through similar experiences. Some are lost and lost, pain and pleasure or joy and pain. These are the basics of what makes a strong poem.

Poetry has the power to bring souls together. It also has the power to push them apart. Poetry has the power to help us remember, grieve and celebrate. I challenge you, take a moment to remember someone dear to you, who has passed away. As the reader, read this article and write down what comes to mind about that person.

The first tool of poetry is imagery. A representative of language through sensory experience to stimulate the senses of the reader is one of the core powers of poetry. Remember the person who passed, what sights and sounds come to mind? What smell do you associate with them? What food or drink did they love most to taste? What was the feel of their touch?

The creative factor of writing poetry is the validity to write about more serious ideas and emotions through the absence of sensory experiences. For example, one may recall a time when they received a phone call for the last time. Other powers of poetry are the capacity to reveal the truth, give form to the unseen, and stir wonder. These are often displayed in the form of comparison. Whether through a simile, using like or as, or a metaphor, a more direct comparison.

The beauty of poetry is to let the mind roam free of its imagination. It gives voice to the ideas and forms of language that scare people the most. Poetry is a platform to express vulnerability and truths. It is an art form equally as beautiful as a piece of art itself. The industry brings together poets from all ages and walks of life to inspire. The divinity of the art itself creates a safe space for not only the poet but for the listener. A good poem takes the mind through imaginary pathways or portals. It allows the listener to escape from their current reality for just a few minutes.

