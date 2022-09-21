Rainwater Isn’t Safe Anymore

Don't like to read?

According to a recent study, rainwater has now become toxic for consumption. Rainwater is used for a variety of different purposes it is used including gardening, laundry, and cleaning vehicles. However, some of those uses may need to come to an end according to a study that found that rainwater is contaminated with toxic particles These toxic particles aren’t just any particles, they are something called “PFAs.” PFAs or “polyfluorinated alkyl substances,” is an umbrella term that describes a large array of manmade materials that can be found in many products.

PFAs are toxic substances, they can have a variety of consequences for the human body if present in a person’s systems. Cancer, pregnancy complications, diseases, and much more are in store for anyone who happens to ingest an unsafe amount of PFAs. What is sad about it is that it is rainwater, something that comes from the sky. A phenomenon that culture throughout the past and the present found sacred. Yet, because of plastics, it has become dangerous and toxic. Plastics were once considered one of the greatest inventions of all time, but now they are causing global problems and are inside the rain that falls from the sky.

PFAs are Dangerous

Furthermore, PFAs are usually found in drinking water because of the massive amounts of water in the ocean. Plastic is just not supposed to be in the ocean. Many different types of plastic take a long time to biodegrade and so everything gets worse. The problems that plastic brings, must be dealt with on a global level. Plastic isn’t just an “ah it’ll fix itself” problem. The longer governments do nothing about it, the more the problem gets worse. PFAs being in the rainwater will have devastating impacts globally. In addition to countries that have lower access to water in general. Even more so in countries that rely upon rainwater more than others.

This issue doesn’t just impact people in America. This will impact everything on a global scale. Left unchecked, this issue will balloon to epic proportions. There could be a future where there are studies that suggest that there will never be a food item on the planet without microplastics inside of it. That would be a horrible and dark future. This future can be prevented.

An Existential Crisis

Plastics are creating problems all over the planet. In the oceans, they are choking animals and plant life. On land, they are being burned, left everywhere, and may even be ingested by land animals. In the sky, toxic plastic is in the raindrops that fall from the sky. Subsequently, this is a global issue and needs to be treated as such. One day, plastics by themselves could be considered an existential threat. Plastics are no joke, many of them biodegrade at incredibly slow paces, and many simply can’t be recycled.

Finally, to change this issue, there needs to be an international serious, long-term sustained action against the threat that is microplastics. Plastics can’t be taken down by one country. It has to be an international effort because the problem isn’t in just one country. The plastics issue concerns all of humanity. It concerns all of those who will live after us and those who currently live in this world. The issue of microplastics, PFAs, and plastics, in general, can not be ignored. Moreover, the governments that do nothing on this issue condemn the rest of humanity to the grave. It should be noted that America spent over half a trillion dollars on military spending, imagine if only a fraction of that insane capital went to action on this existential threat. What a world that would be.

Written by Kenneth Mazerat

