The Superhero’s Within Journalists

The world of journalism has changed drastically over the years. In order to keep up with the times, journalists have had to evolve and adapt, leading to some pretty interesting changes. The superhero genre has also gone through some major changes in its history, but instead of adapting as time moves on it has remained relatively stagnant. Despite this stagnation, superheroes can still teach us a lot about what makes good journalism even better.

Edward R. Murrow was a famous reporter who helped improve the credibility of news journalism. He used his position as a reporter to help fight against the anti-communist sentiment present in America at that time and spoke out against Senator Joseph McCarthy for his attacks on civil rights in the 1950s. In one speech, he made a powerful statement about how freedom of expression is essential to American democracy.

He was a war journalist, political commentator, and news anchor for CBS. He had many accomplishments during his career including being the first person to report on the Holocaust in Europe.

Nellie Bly was an investigative reporter who worked for The New York World newspaper at the beginning of her career in around 1885. She went undercover to expose abuses within insane asylums, prisons, and tenements across the country but was best known for her trip around the world which took place over 72 days starting on November 14, 1889. This made her both famous and exposed to many issues regarding transportation systems worldwide.

She was an investigative journalist who exposed many social injustices of her time through her writing. Her best-known work is Ten Days in a Mad-House, which she wrote after going undercover as a patient at Blackwell’s Island Asylum for the Insane where she discovered that their treatment of patients was not only abusive but also dangerous and unsanitary.

Carl Bernstein & Bob Woodward – Are best known for their role in exposing Watergate Scandal that led to President Nixon’s resignation from office. They were awarded Pulitzer Prize for Public Service Journalism in 1973 by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Alumni Association. Their reporting style has influenced many journalists since then such as Hunter S Thompson who said: “Every writer needs some sort of style model – something that inspires him or her toward excellence…I have always tried to emulate what I admired most about {Bernstein & Woodward).”

As a journalist, you’re no stranger to superheroes. In fact, you’ve likely written about them yourself more times than you can count. But did you know that these two professions have more in common than just the name?

As evidenced by the enduring popularity of superheroes and their ability to help us escape from reality for a little while (so that we may face it again in all its harshness), they’ve always been significant players within journalism. They teach us valuable lessons about morality and humanity; inspire us with their stories; make us laugh; cry; think — and often all at once!

“Bombshell” is a movie that explores this fascinating connection between superheroes and journalism — specifically through telling the story of one woman who helped expose a secret society of women hiding in plain sight while going on missions around the world.

You may be asking yourself: “What is a superhero?” In this case, consider Spider-Man. The flagship character of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man has been a source of inspiration for journalists since his first appearance in 1962. Journalists can relate to Peter Parker’s struggles as a teenager trying to balance school and work with his responsibilities as an alter ego protecting New York City from supervillains.

Some comics have even been used as a source of inspiration for real-life events. One such instance occurred in 1976 when the X-Men were attacked by the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants on live television during the show “Saturday Night Live!” This event created an uproar among viewers and prompted them to send letters requesting answers about what happened next–and Marvel answered their questions by publishing comic strips based on this incident in “The Uncanny X-Men” (issue #134 1977).

The superhero featured in “Bombshell” was Kitty Pryde, a reporter for the Daily Bugle who had the ability to walk through walls. She was also known as “Kitty Pryde,” but her real name is Laura Kinney. In the comics, she’s an X-Man with some interesting superpowers.

Kitty became a full-fledged mutant when she was very young after being exposed to radiation from nuclear testing during WWII. This event gave her superpowers that include telepathy, the ability to pass through solid objects, and phasing through walls or other objects at will.

There is no doubt that the superhero movie trend has had a huge impact on journalism, and it shows no sign of slowing down. It’s clear that we will continue to see more journalists take on their own identities within their profession as time goes by.

Written by Sheena Robertson

