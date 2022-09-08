Will Ospreay Is All Elite

Don't like to read?

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is different from other wrestling companies like the WWE World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Hence AEW decided to bring in Will Ospreay from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He has had numerous matches over the course of the summer involving his faction United Empire. The Faction has had some success on both sides of the world in different promotions. The faction has Ospreay, T.J Perkins, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and Aaron Henare. Including Aussie Open’s Kyle fletcher, Mark Davis, Gideon Grey, and Francesco Akira. Ospreay, and Aussie Open represented the faction very well.

Will Ospreay decided that he and Aussie open should be the main focal point of the pay-per-view but the EVPs had other plans. Prior to Forbidden Door, there were no matches announced until the beginning of June. He defended his new IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door.

Omega Versus Ospreay

After Forbidden Door, some questions appeared. Ospreay is affiliated with different promotions when will he be back? AEW announced new trios titles with the winners being crowned at All Out 2022. Ospreay and Aussie Open decided that they wanted to add more championship gold to the United Empire.

On the road to AEW’s All Out pay per view it became easy to layout the tournament but was harder to win. The biggest challenge faced Ospreay and Aussie Open Last Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. The main event had United Empire’s Aussie open and Will Ospreay against The Elite. The Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson and The Cleaner Kenny Omega faced them with a chance of heading to the finals on the line.

Both teams gave everything that they had until that final bell rung. Ospreay and Aussie open lost to the Elite and were officially out of the trio’s tournament. Based on this match, sometime this year the fans deserve to see Omega versus Ospreay soon.

