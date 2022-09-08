Don't like to read?

Worlds Collide happened this past Sunday and it changed the wrestling landscape forever. Worlds Collide in NXT marked the end of an era. NXT has a lot of history behind its name not just in the United States but also overseas in the United Kingdom.

The developmental brand has been growing steadily. Over the last couple of years since the end of the Ohio Valley Wrestling label. The premium live event will be something as it returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. This was the biggest premium live event in the history of the developmental brand as NXT Europe is coming soon in 2023.

Champions Then and Now

Some of the biggest names in wrestling started in the developmental brand of NXT. In the UK you have the title reigns of Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne (Butch), Walter ( Gunther), and Iljia Dragonov. These four champions defined what the United Kingdom stood for in its entirety. Some of the biggest names have held the NXT title as well. Johnny Gargano, Tommasso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

Worlds Collide in NXT gave us some classic dream matches that we never thought we would ever see. The NXT North American champion Carmelo Hayes has beaten all previous members of the former black and gold brand. Ricochet gave everything he had to start focusing on gold. Trick Williams made his presence known in order for the A- champion to retain. After a grueling battle, it was no doubt one of Hayes’ best moments. Now, for the one and only Ricochet its’ time to add his name to the rafters along with everyone else. Carmelo doesn’t miss is right. Hayes with Trick Williams defeats Ricochet to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Tensions Rise as One World Is Left Standing

The NXT and NXT UK tag team titles were unified in a fatal four-way tag eliminator match at Worlds Collide.

Gallus, NXT UK tag Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Pretty Deadly, and NXT Tag Champions Diamond Mine’s The Creed Brothers locked horns Sunday. The match was great and everyone showcased the best tag teams in NXT. The last two teams were not strangers to one another they had previously fought for the tag titles. Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp attacked Julius Creed with a steel chair in the back. Was this the work of Roderick Strong or did Kemp do this on his own? The NXT and UK tag team championships will now be held by the only two-time tag champions on both brands. Pretty Deadly defeats Diamond Mine, Gallus and Briggs, and Jensen to unify the NXT tag team championships.

The NXT Women’s tag title were also on the line as RAW stars Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop challenged the current champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The match managed to showcase just how good both teams were especially the champions. They managed to fight more as a unit protecting their title reign. Toxic Attractions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne interfered and cost the RAW stars some gold. The party doesn’t end just yet as it’s just beginning. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain the NXT Women’s tag team titles against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Breakking the Mold, History has been Made

The leader of Toxic Attraction Mandy Rose, has told fans and wrestlers everywhere to put some respect to her name. Now Rose needs to get the respect she deserves. Rose has been on a great run and now after unifying the women’s titles from both brands it is demanded. She defeated the NXT UK women’s number one contender Blair Davenport and The Final Boss Meiko Satomura. Satomura held and defended the UK women’s title for over 430 days. The women’s division of the brands is still under a toxic blaze. Rose defeats Satomura and Davenport to unify the Women’s titles.

The main event of this premium live event delivered to the extent of establishing the future. NXT champion Bron Breakker defends against NXT UK champion Tyler Bate in a unification match. One winner for ultimate brand supremacy was epic, to say the least. Breakker and Bate had to carry the weight of their inspective brands on their shoulders. Only one champion remained when the smoke and mirrors cleared. Breakker defeats Bate to unify the NXT World titles. Now there is only one champion what happens next?

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

