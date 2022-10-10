Abortions Stripped Away From Women

Since the Supreme Court revoked Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, at least 66 facilities have stopped performing abortions in 15 states. In the 100 days following that monumental decision, the report by the Guttmacher Institute looks at how state laws have changed access to abortion in the United States. In that period, there were fewer abortion facilities in these states. 13 instead of 79, which all 13 of them are located in Georgia.

The southern states have the smallest amount of abortion clinics. Several of those locations would require a large number of women to travel distances. That would make getting an abortion difficult.

The closing of clinics “would result in enormous devastation to women’s physical health, emotional health, and financial health.” Access is under danger in some states because the court injunctions only briefly stopped the prohibitions. These states include Ohio, Indiana, and South Carolina. Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN who performs pregnancy terminations in Indiana, said: “It is risky from a medical viewpoint and certainly from a financial point of view.” When you don’t, it’s difficult to keep the doors open and the lights on. Not only is it hard for women to get abortions, many clinics will have to close down because their job became illegal.

How Is Banning Abortions Affecting Women?

Women who are young and did not want unplanned pregnancies have gotten abortions. However, older women who have planned their pregnancy are most likely to get terminate their pregnancy. Since the risk that may be presented to the fetus are high. While a woman in her early 20’s has a 1 in 500 chance of her kid having a chromosomal abnormality. Its a 1 in 270 chance for 30 year-old moms, and 1 in 60 for a 40 year old. Studies show that 85% of women choose to abort after doctors tell them that their kid can get down syndrome. Which is the most common chromosomal effect.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes that abortion restrictions do not reduce the number of pregnancy terminations. The Center for Reproductive Rights claims that instead, they urge pregnant women to seek riskier abortion procedures.

Some people prefer self-managed pregnancy terminations due to hurdles to getting an abortion through a clinic, including restrictions on telemedicine for medication abortion, according to Metzger. Many abortion clinics would close as a result of stricter rules, forcing millions of people who become pregnant to travel farther to neighboring states for pregnancy terminations. Women who were denied an abortion during their pregnancies were more likely to continue contact with a violent spouse and ultimately raise the child by themselves.

According to another study, women who were denied an abortion had a three times higher likelihood of being unemployed than those who had one. Additionally, it has been shown that being denied an abortion is related to higher levels of anxiety and sadness. There is many more effects on how women and the fetus are affected because of the ban of abortions.

What States Are Doing About This?

The right to a pregnancy termination is protected by law in 14 states, and additional states, including Vermont, are discussing similar legislation. California is putting out legislation that will aid and pay for out-of-state citizens who travel to California for an abortion. According to Metzger, abortion clinics in liberal states have been ready to handle an increase in patients from areas that restrict pregnancy terminations. Reproductive Health Services in the St. Louis Region, for instance, opened a clinic in Illinois close to the Missouri border to assist Missouri residents traveling to Illinois.

Already, 90% of patients who seek pregnancy terminations at RHS fled Missouri, where the state’s abortion laws disproportionately restrict access to the procedure for People of Color, those with low incomes, and those who are women of reproductive age.

No one knows what will happen next, but many hope that the law which makes abortions legal, comes back.

Written by Adriana Castelan

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Victoria Pickering Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Grant Source Flickr Page- Creative Commons License