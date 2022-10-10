NASA Hubble Telescope Photographs Galaxies Interacting

NASA Image of Arp-Madore 608-333

The NASA Hubble Telescope captured a beautiful photograph of a pair of interacting galaxies deep in space. The photo also showed many different stars and other galaxies shining in the background. These two galaxies, captured from Hubble, are know as Arp- Madore 608-333. The image was taken shortly after the Hubble Telescope decided to go on its own again, shortly after teaming up with the James Webb Telescope.

These two galaxies are seen floating side by side and seem distant in the Hubble photograph. However NASA has stated that they are subtly warping each other due to their mutual gravitational interaction. Hubble’s Advanced Cameras for Surveys was able to capture this interaction. It seems like the gravitational interaction is disturbing both of the galaxies since they are so close.

The photo of these interacting galaxies is part of an effort to build up an archive of interesting targets to future study. These future targets would be studied by both the Hubble Telescope and the newer James Webb Telescope. To be able to build up this archive, astronomers are searching through existing astronomical catalogs. They are hoping to find targets that have previously been identified as interesting and would be easy to be observed by Hubble.

Hubble Telescope

Although the Hubble Telescope is old, having lasted decades by now, it is still an incredible resource for astronomers. Despite it’s age, it’s still in operation and has been used passed it’s expectations. NASA sees the value in Hubble and is still investigating ways to make sure the telescope stays usable for future years.

NASA has stated that awarding Hubble observing time is a difficult process. This process is very drawn out and competitive and as of now they are distributing observations to use up all Hubble time available. Only around 2-3% of Hubble time goes unused, that being when the telescope turns to new targets. To fill this void, especially between long observations, NASA has created Snapshot programs which is what captured Arp-Madore 608-333. NASA is hoping to continue gathering many more beautiful images and data in future years.

