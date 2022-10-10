Stockton Shootings May Be Serial Killings

Pattern found in Stockton investigation

Police Chief Stanley McFadden believes he has found a pattern between 5 killings in Stockton, California and 1 killing in Oakland. One culprit, leaving six victims “dead in the dark,” connects recent shootings. The main connection between the 6 victims are that they were all killed late at night and while they were alone. Chief McFadden says they may have found a person of interest. Although the police force is not sure if this person may be a suspect or a random witness.

The Stockton victims, in majority, were Hispanic with one victim being Caucasian. Despite this, the killings weren’t considered hate crimes. The killings were done in areas necessarily close with two killings being within 5 minutes from each other. Without the victims showing any evidence of knowing each other the murders couldn’t be connected personally. Regardless, police were able to connect the killings through ballistics tests.

Information on victims

Paul Alexander Yaw(35), suffered a fatal gunshot wound July 8th around 12:30 AM. Yaw later died in the hospital from the wound making him the first victim of the shootings. Salvador William Debundey Jr.(43), also died of a fatal wound August 11th around 9:49 PM. Police found him in a Popeye’s parking lot and attempted to save him – Unfortunately, Debundey would die at the scene. Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez (21), killed August 30th, would be the third victim. Jonathan was found dead inside his vehicle, making his time of death unknown. Lorenzo Lopez(54), was in a residential area near downtown Stockton when he was killed and pronounced dead at the scene on September 27th around 2 AM, making Lopez the 4th victim.

Juan Cruz(52), the final victim, died from a fatal wound September 21st around 4:27 AM (little information on how he was found). As of October 4th, there is a $95,000 reward for information (previously $85,000 before anonymous donation).

What now?

As of now, the killer is believed to be surveilling his victims as the killings are spread through the area of North Stockton, California. This suggest that the killings maybe planned and not random. The killer is also suggested to be a person of color himself as majority of his victims are Latino. Additionally, the victims have now been described as homeless at the times of their murders, which makes them easier targets for the killer, investigators have said.

Police have Identified a survivor connected to the case as Natasha Latour. Natasha was homeless when she was shot 9 times by the suspect. This incident occurred June 3rd. This has led police to believe a pistol was involved in the murders as the same pistol used to shoot Natasha was later used on Paul Yaw.

Chief McFadden believes there is a motive behind the killings, but as of now the suspect still remains at large. As for the suspect, police are not sure if it’s one or more people but have surveillance of a possible suspect. As of October 8th the reward for any information on the killings has risen to $125,000 as police receive hundreds of tips a day. It is believed that with current technology like smart doorbells, camera phones, and more security cameras the killer won’t be at large for much longer.

