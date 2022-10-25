Black Conservatives Aren’t Special

Black Conservatives have existed ever since Black people got engaged in American politics. However, they have this persecution complex that they act out for the world. What they do, is pretend that the Black community completely shuns them for their “views.” They then pretend that their “views” aren’t inherently violent and reactionary.

Furthermore, Black Conservatives pretend they aren’t detrimental to their people. Ultimately, they serve their purpose in the American political system. They serve the purpose of “the good ones” from the right-wing perspective. The talking heads like Candace Owens, the late Herman Cain, and Jesse Lee Peterson all fit into this category.

Black Conservatism Is a Rotting Carcass

Its marketing likes to pretend that Black conservatism is new or fresh. The fact of the matter is that there have always been people within every ethnicity that actively work against the liberation of that group. Essentially, Black Conservatives put down other Black people for their advancement and enrichment.

One can even hear this in their arguments. They talk about personal responsibility while actively ignoring the fact that systemic racism has material consequences. When they do this, they invalidate the decades of struggle against white supremacy and capitalist exploitation.

The American Fantasy

When Black Conservatives blame Black people for their plight they attempt to rewrite history into a warped version of itself. They take the disgusting and horrifying acts of cruelty and exploitation of systemic racism and slap a “they didn’t pull themselves out of their bootstraps” sticker on it.

At the end of the day, Black Conservatives are forcing themselves to live in a fantasy that doesn’t exist. Consequently, it is hard to show them the truth. It is harder to show someone the world if they choose to be blind. That blindness is the Black Conservative tradition of trying to fit in with white supremacy and wholly uncritically accepting the narratives about Black people.

The American Plantation

The reason they are allowed to exist by the American government is that they reinforce the status quo. They reinforce the power of the American state by disseminating its ideology. Black Conservatives dawn themselves in revolutionary aesthetics as if they were some sort of counterculture.

The truth is that they are as plain as white bread in a grocery store. They say that they left the “democratic plantation.” However, in leaving the “democratic plantation” they stepped into a bigger plantation. They stepped into the biggest plantation there is. The American state plantation is where they reside now.

De-Facto Conservatives

They talk the same as white conservatives, they walk the same as white conservatives, and they lie the same as white conservatives. There is no real difference other than the fact that they are Black. They deserve the same criticisms as the criticisms received by the likes of Steven Crowder, Ben Shapiro, and Donald Trump.

Black Conservatives have put themselves in a precarious situation. They have pushed themselves away from the Black community by constantly bad-mouthing Black people. Yet, they have joined a group of people that doesn’t want them there.

Bumps on a Very Long Log

It could be said that Black Conservatives are allowed in the republican party and conservative spaces because it validates the ideas of white conservatives. Every “good one” they have validates their cause in their eyes. So they pay their “good ones” well. Which in turn creates more “good ones” looking for a paycheck for being loudly wrong even though they know better. One can make a living just by being a loud black conservative. It could be said that this is why some do it. The fame, money, power, and influence can be appealing to some.

Ultimately, Black Conservatives are just one more obstacle on the path to Black liberation. They represent a section of the Black population that is politically ignorant and easily manipulated. To prevent more Black Conservatives from appearing a few things need to happen.

Loud and Wrong

Education on their political arguments is a must. Then a basic course on Black history from a revolutionary perspective could be next. At the end of the day, Black Conservatives are getting rich by being loudly wrong. To defeat them, there need to be people that are loud and right.

Written by Kenneth Mazerat

Sources

The Washington Post: Candace Owens and Kanye West’s provocative friendship, explained by Ashley Fetters Maloy

Huff Post: Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over Antisemitic Remarks by Associated Press

CNN: Herman Cain dies from coronavirus by Veronica Stracqualursi and Karl de Vries

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License