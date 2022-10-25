The McRib is back at McDonald’s nationwide. The sandwich, which includes pork in a tangy barbecue sauce, onions, and dill pickles, will be available through November 22. The McRib was first released in 1981. At the time, it was one of the brand’s most-requested menu items — after being discontinued for nearly two decades following its debut in 1981. But since then, it’s been on an intermittent hiatus due to a lack of demand for the product. “We think of McRib as something very special,” McDonald’s chef Michael Haracz told Business Insider in 2017.”It is a delicious barbecue-style pork sandwich known for its iconic, saucy shape and satisfying flavor.”

Written By Agustin Perez

Sources

Penn Live: Get it while you can – McDonald’s McRib sandwich has a departure date

WGN-TV: The McRib is back, but McDonald’s hints it’s your last chance to enjoy it

People: McDonald’s Brings the McRib Back for What They’re Calling Yet Another ‘Farewell Tour’

Top Image and Featured Image justgrimes Flickr Page Creative Commons License