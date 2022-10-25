Adidas Drops Kanye Shoe Contract

Adidas has been selling out of Kanye’s sneakers quickly, but even before that, it said publicly it does not support the rapper’s anti-semitic comments.

Adidas is cutting ties with Kanye West.

The sports apparel company announced on Thursday that it will no longer involve itself in any business dealings with the rapper, who recently released a controversial statement on a podcast.

West’s support of Donald Trump has also led to a drop in sales since he endorsed him on Twitter last month.

Adidas says it will pay out an undisclosed amount to compensate for any damage that may have been caused by its partnership with Kanye’s company over its use of copyrighted images on its products and services during their time together at Adidas Originals brand shops worldwide.

The company is cutting ties with the rapper after his recent anti-Semitic comments and a series of other scandalous behavior.

West’s Adidas shoe line brought in $1.3 Billion in sales last year, which was more than any other brand in the industry. It’s likely that we won’t see those numbers again until Kanye returns to his good graces with Adidas or someone else comes up with another collaboration idea for him

Adidas shoes are popular with young people, who view them as stylish and trendy. Many young people also see Kanye West’s name on the shoes as an endorsement of his personal style and taste.

In addition to being a fashion icon, Kanye West is also known for being outspoken about politics and social issues like racism and sexism. This has not hurt his brand because it appeals to younger audiences who don’t necessarily care about these things (though it does raise questions about whether there are other factors at play).

The company said it has decided that it will not renew its contract with Kanye, saying it is in the best interest of the company to end the partnership. The German company has had an agreement with Kanye since 2011.

Adidas said it does not support Kanye’s anti-semitic comments. In a statement, they said: “We personally find his views offensive and contrary to the core values of our brand.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the sports apparel giant said: “As we have done previously in response to personal attacks and statements from athletes and music artists, we strongly condemn all forms of racism.”

Kanye West’s controversial comments about slavery being “a choice” and how he feels about “the Jews” sparked a firestorm of criticism online following his appearance on TMZ Live last week.

The Adidas – Kanye partnership helped both brands, but local media reports say Adidas is ending their contract with him after his anti-semitic comments.

Written By Agustin Perez

Source

NPR – Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks that caused an uproar

NYTimes -Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West

Hollywood Reporter – Adidas Ends Kanye “Ye” West Yeezy Partnership

Top Image/Featured Image Courtesy of Diego Quintana Flickr Page Creative Commons License