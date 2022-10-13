Bleach is an anime that never gives up no matter the odds. The anime is an adaptation of a shonen manga from 2001. Bleach is a part of what’s called “the big three” Which is a term coined in the early 2000s. It describes three manga that sold very well in a league of their own. Many people confuse Dragon ball to be a part of the big three. However, Dragon ball and its sequel Dragon ball z are not in the big three. The big three are One piece, Naruto, and Bleach.

After the Bleach manga finished in 2016, it was calculated to have sold 130 million volumes. This makes Bleach one of the best-selling manga of all time. It had 74 volumes by the end of its run but was pushed out of the top ten by Kimetsu no Yaiba, aka Demon Slayer with 150 million volumes. Bleach is a story about Ichigo Kurosaki who was thrown into the world of soul reapers, hollows, and the supernatural when he was turned into a substitute soul reaper.

Soulreapers, The Gotei 13, and Bankai

Furthermore, he fights hollows which are dark spirits born from human souls that stay in the human world for too long. The people that fight them are called soul reapers. They wield Zanpakuto, weapons that can hurt a hollow spirit and free it from its darkness. Furthermore, by killing the hollow they allow the human soul to move on to the soul society. This is the basic purpose of the soul reapers. However, the soul reapers do a lot of internal fighting for many different reasons.

The soul society is protected and run by the soul reapers. The soul reapers have an organization called the Gotei 13, each of which is led by a captain, a lieutenant, and those under them. Captains are some of the most powerful people in that universe. Each of them possesses a deep connection with their Zanpakuto. This deep connection is proven through a transformation called Bankai. Morevover, Bankai is a transformation accessible to all that use a Zanpakuto. However, it requires 10 years of training or about three days with the Urahara method.

Unfortunately, The anime was discontinued in 2012, however, it returned 10 years later in 2022. People can watch it on Hulu so they can watch the final arc. In 2012 the Bleach anime was left off unfinished. It left the entire Thousand-year blood war arc from the manga unadapted. Bleach has four arcs in total: Soul society chapters one-182, Arrancar chapters 183-423, the Fullbring arc 424-479, and the thousand year blood war arc chapters 479-686.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc

The new anime will be adapting the Thousand-year blood war arc from the manga. Furthermore ,the Thousand-year blood war arc is the last arc in Bleach meaning that the new adaptation of the Bleach manga will fully complete the series. Bleach’s last arc is about the Quincies. Quincies are hollow slayers that fully destroy the soul when they kill a hollow. This causes ideological differences with soul reapers because the soul reapers prefer to not destroy the soul when they kill a hollow. This major ideological difference has put a major wedge between the two groups. Their history together includes having battles and wars over this issue.

Yhwach is the main villain of the Thousand-year blood war arc. Moreover, he leads the new villain group called the Wandenreich. This group is full of Quincies with powers taken from the soul king’s organs. The soul king is the sole ruler of all realms in the Bleach universe. In addition to this, Hueco Mundo, the human realm, the soul society, the Dangai, and the Seireitei are his domain. He keeps them stable with his very existence.

Bleach’s Return

Bleach’s return to the anime landscape is a good thing for the anime community, While it has its criticisms, it also has an extremely loyal fan base even 10 years after the anime finished and six years after the manga finished. Bleach has come back in a new era of anime. The era of demon slayer, attack on titan, and my hero academia. Bleach’s fanbase has been waiting a very long time for this anime to come back. Consequently, both Bleach’s fans and Bleach’s anime never know when to give up.

Written by Kenneth Mazerat

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Rod-20’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of James‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License