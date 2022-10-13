Farms and Companies Work to Better the World

Farms Work to rid the Earth of Climate Change

The Earth is facing many problems today, such as climate change and global warming. This is because we are destroying the Earth by using unhealthy tactics to finish things. There are many people already that are working to reduce climate change, but it has been difficult to do. Farms are taking action, and several companies are acknowledging that and would like to be a part of their movement.

Induction of New Approach

In several pumpkin farms, farmers are using new techniques in order to not only better what they are planting but to also better the Earth. AP News mentions, “farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil.” Farmers noticed that the older methods they were using weren’t as beneficial as these techniques they are starting to implement. Many companies believe in that same mission and are supporting these farmers in as many ways that they can. Some of the companies that are supporting this movement are Libby’s, Nestle, PepsiCo, the USDA, and many more.

Goal-setting Between Farms and Corporations and its Importance

General Mills wanted to set a goal for themselves, as they “set a goal of adopting regenerative practices on 1 million acres of farmland by 2030.” The company believes in this mission and wants to see regenerative farming practiced all across the globe. The more of these practices that exist, not only will the soil improve and the quality of what farmers plant, but the Earth and the quality of life will also improve.

PepsiCo “set a goal of transitioning 7 million acres of farmland to regenerative agriculture by 2030.” By doing this PepsiCo has set an even higher than General Mills. This ultimately sets a new goal for other companies, which is great but it is not a competition. The more companies can contribute to this effort, the better life will be for everyone.

USDA Contributes in Multiple Ways

The USDA is also contributing to this movement saying, “A growing body of research shows that regenerative farming can mitigate climate change and help soil regain its fertility and resiliency.” If people continue to practice these methods all across the globe, humans will certainly see an improvement in these two sectors. If more farms utilize regenerative farming across the globe, there will be a drastic change in the quality of life.

This is a great movement and certainly will benefit the Earth and people in many ways. But how can farmers do this with a low amount of funds? Farmers should join the “Regenerative Farming Program,” in order to receive that support from the different companies that believe in this mission. There is one particular farmer, who has achieved something quite remarkable from the farming program. Bill Sahs, who grows pumpkins for Libby’s and has been farming for 47 years, joined this program in hopes of being able to make a change not only to his farm but to the world itself. Nestle “calculates that Sahs saved 119 tons of soil from erosion in 2021.” This is incredible, that is 119 tons of soil that could have rotted away to no use.

Continuing these practices farms continue could help the Earth become a better place to live. If farms receive more support than they do now, then farms will continue to prosper, and everyone else will too.

Written by David Loran Jr

