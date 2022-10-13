What’s Going on in Chicago

I’m sure you are wondering what food insecurity is. Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to adequate, nutritious food. One of our biggest cities in America is dealing with this problem. In addition, a study done by feeding America’s Map showed that one in seven people living in Cook County will experience food insecurity each year. This is about 15% if you round up. Meaning, if you live in Cook County you have about a 15% chance of experiencing that food insecurity. That 15% is a lot of people in Cook county.

The Root of the Problem

There are many reasons food insecurity can occur. For one, Chicago’s unemployment rate is 5.90%. This leads to many families not being able to afford food. Another factor for food insecurity is housing affordability. Right now Chicago’s average rent for one bedroom is $1,800. That would be not bad if the minimum wage in Chicago was not $15.40 an hour. If you work forty hours every two weeks and rent a one-bedroom apartment working minimum wage. You would be around $600 short to make rent. How are we supposed to buy food that is already scarce when we cannot even afford it? In addition, the healthcare system is very expensive as well. Clearly, there is a system in place, and someone is in control of that system.

What Can you do to Prevent Food Insecurity?

There are many ways to prevent food insecurity. In Chicago, there are programs to help households with this problem, as well as food giveaways. Blessed Sacrament Youth Center located at 3600 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, Illinois does food giveaways every Friday. Websites like Block Club Chicago show you where you can locate grocery giveaways. Another website like Greater Chicago food has all types of food programs. Children and school-based programs, older adult programs, and even food job training. It’s websites, and programs like these that strive to make the Chicago community suffer less as a whole. Families can go to sleep on a full stomach not stressed at all about what they will eat tomorrow.

Saying what’s Right

Even though there are a lot of programs, and giveaways it is still not enough. All Chicago wants is for everybody to have enough food. Our politicians play a big part in where funding goes for our city. We should step away from expensive statues or expensive attractions and focus on the people living in poverty. That or start trying to answer the questions of why food insecurity is even occurring. The crime rate has been on the rise in Chicago since people could remember. The reason why there are so many gangs is that people have no way of affording their rent so they move to illegal things to sell or do.

Now I am not saying any of this is right or ok but why should these good people have to resort to these lows? They have fallen into the system that keeps them trapped making the people feel hurt and hopeless. Youth not starving anymore should be the number one priority in this city. Let’s elect the right people for the job. Everybody’s vote matters so if you feel like a certain runner has the right idea in fixing our city vote for that person.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

