Coolio, the 1990s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died. His friend and manager Jarez Posey told CNN he was 59. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that Firefighters and Paramedics arrived and they found an Unresponsive male and Performed “Resuscitation efforts for Approximately 45 minutes.”

His Friend And Manager Speak Out

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and everyone who has been Reaching out regarding his passing”. Please have Artis Leon Ivey Jr. loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Coolio was a friend and one of the warmest, Funniest people I’ve ever met.

‘He was one of a kind. Epic, Legendary, and I’ll miss him,” Phillips said in a tweet. ‘The biggest crowd of All-time at a Spurs Overtime concert.” Coolio grew up in Compton, California, according to a bio on his official website.

“I wasn’t looking for a career, I was looking for a way to clean up – a way to escape the drug thing,” he told the Publication.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. said “It was going to kill me and I knew I had to stop. Firefighting training was a Discipline I needed. We ran every day. I wasn’t drinking or smoking or doing the stuff I usually did.” Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came up on the L.A. rap scene in the late 80. Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in Monessen, Pennsylvania south of Pittsburgh. Artis Leon Ivey Jr. moved to Compton, California.

His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, “It Takes a Thief.” Its opening track, “Fantastic Voyage,” would reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His rap career began in the ’80s, and he gained fame in the underground scene. “Fantastic Voyage” was the first song that really put him on the map.

Arguably his biggest song, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” from the Soundtrack to the film “Dangerous Minds,” grew his star power to Gigantic Proportions.

He won a Grammy in 1996 for the song. The song reached #1 and stayed there for 3 weeks. Artis Leon Ivey Jr. managed to stay mostly above the conflict. I’d like to claim this Grammy on behalf of the whole hip-hop nation, West Coast, East Coast, and worldwide. He said from the stage as he accepted the award “united we stand, divided we fall,”.

In the age of Streaming, it has continued to live on. In July 2022, the song reached a Milestone of one billion views on YouTube. “It’s one of those kinds of songs that transcends generations,” he said in a recent interview. “I didn’t use any trendy words…I think it made it Timeless.”

Details on the circumstances were not immediately available.

Social media lit up with reactions to the unexpected death.

“This is sad news,” Ice Cube said on Twitter. “I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace, @Coolio.” “Weird Al” Yankovic tweeted “RIP Coolio” along with a picture of the two men hugging. Among his many achievements was providing a new tune to a familiar staple of Jewish life.

In his single, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Artis Leon Ivey Jr opens with the lyric, “As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death/I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothing left.”

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. is Subverting Psalm 23, a psalm of David Expressing trust in God as Shepherd. In recent years, Artis Leon Ivey Jr enjoyed the perks of being a Nostalgic figure. He made television appearances on shows like “Celebrity Cook-Off” and “Celebrity Chopped.”

Posey said he died Wednesday afternoon.

He was born August 1, 1963, known professionally as Coolio, and is an American rapper, record producer, and actor.

By Armon Evans

