Defund Police Movement Raise Concerns

What is This Movement?

There is a movement that is being supported in Chicago, where there is an effort to completely defund the police. It is clear that there are many people who are on either side of this “debate.” This movement was created amid crimes that were made by police, in shootings of innocent people across Chicago, and the nation. This movement is the result of many citizens, that are supporting in giving less funds to the police, but there are many effects of this particular movement.

Misdemeanors and Robberies

There are several consequences of defunding the police, and Evanston is a great example. Evanston has been struggling a lot when it comes to amount of officers that they have on duty. They do not want to exert their officers, since they are running very low. “The detective bureau will focus on violent crimes.” mentions WSJ. If they only focus on violent crimes, then that means that other crimes, such as misdemeanors or robberies will be practically ignored unless they have a clear suspect. This can have many negative effects on the residents of Evanston, as they always have to worry about their stuff, since the police will have more difficulty responding to the call.

Negative Effects on Businesses

There are businesses who are starting to leave Chicago due to the amount of violence and the defunding police movement. “Crime in Chicago, which has skyrocketed since the Black Lives Matter riots and defund the police rhetoric that evolved from the death of George Floyd in 2020, has been cited by other businesses as the reason to pack up and leave.” If there are more businesses that leave, the city will have less and less that they can rely on. Many employees have to travel home on their own, and sometimes even walking, and the crime rising and the police not responding to many calls leaves them to defend for themselves. This then leads to many businesses not having enough employees since employees do not want to fear for their lives every time they go home from work.

Are There Any Cities Increasing Funding For Police Instead?

There are many cities that are increasing funds for the police. They do this in regards to the citizens themselves. Even though there are many citizens that want to defund them, they need police in order to enforce the law, and to take care of all criminal offenses, not just severe ones. “In communities across the country, like in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, so many other places, it is this remarkable, incredible, outbreak of crime” says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Due to this outbreak in crime, there is a higher need of policing than ever before. If there was a defunding in police, there would be a reduction in the amount of officers, and therefore crimes would not be acknowledged as they should. The decline that would arise from this would be truly devastating for any city to endure.

What Does A Reduction in Policing Mean For Cities Like Chicago?

If there were ever a reduction in policing across Chicago, for example, it would be devastating for the people. Many Chicagoans would begin to fear even going outside, since there would be no enforcement of the law around almost at all. Chicago is very notorious for crime, and defunding police would make the crime increase like never seen before. On the other hand, increasing funds for the police would be beneficial, as there would be more police looking out for the people of Chicago, and therefore would reduce the crime that occurs throughout the city.

Written by David Loran Jr

Sources:

Fox News: Defund the police push, liberal policies driving Chicago business exodus, hurting poor the most: experts

The Wall Street Journal: Defunding the Police and Consequences

ABC News: Despite ‘defunding’ claims, police funding has increased in many US cities

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Taymaz Valley’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Alex Smith’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License