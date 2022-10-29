Attack on Paul Pelosi, and Aftermath

What Happened To Paul Pelosi?

It was a regular night, as Nancy Pelosi was not home at the moment. Paul Pelosi was alone, and he heard someone break into his home shouting “Where’s Nancy?” several times before proceeding to use a hammer against him. “Police said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” on October 28 at their residence in San Francisco.” mentions Insider News. This raises many concerns for Nancy Pelosi herself, since she was the one being targeted.

What Do We Know So Far?

We know that this was not an accidental attack. This attack was completely planned out from start to finish. “This was intentional” mentions Police Chief Bill Scott. This man, later identified as David DePape, broke into the home looking for Nancy Pelosi. As police were called, they got to the home and told both to back away from the hammer. “After officers ordered both men to drop the hammer, DePape “immediately” pulled the tool from Pelosi and “violently attacked him with the hammer,” Scott said.” This could have been much worse, thankfully the officers got there in time.

The police dispatch made all the difference when it came to getting police to the home. “the police dispatcher’s “intuition” and “quick thinking” resulted in a faster police response,” If it were not for the faster police response, who knows what would have occurred because of this attack.

What Are Some Concerns That Are Being Addressed After This Attack?

This attack was clearly planned out, and is something that a lot of others should be mindful for. There are politicians that fear something of the like will happen to them, potentially worse. “has sparked alarm in part because of heightened concern about the safety of public officials at their homes and offices.” It is being addressed that politicians may not feel safe in their own homes and offices, as there are many people getting their hand on that information.

There are also many people that are expressing concern with Nancy Pelosi’s location when that attack occurs. This attack occurred at around 2 AM, and the fact that she was not there raises many concerns as well. There are many people that are starting to speculate that something like this was going to occur, because many are surprised she was not home at that time. Others say she may have been busy, that she got caught up and had to get home much later.

What Is Going To Happen To The Suspect?

Clearly, this offense is certainly going to give him some time in jail. “he was booked Friday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon” according to LA Times. There were several more charges that they gave to him, and it is certain that he will not be getting out anytime soon.

What Does This Mean For The Future of Politics?

There is more fear in politics, since many resort to violence for things that they don’t agree with. People need to understand they have a right not to agree with certain things, but that does not mean resorting to violence. Hopefully more people can spread awareness about this, and action can be taken to prevent this from happening to more political leaders.

Written by David Loran Jr

