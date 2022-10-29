Agencies Drop Kanye Due to Comments He Made

Kanye West, and His Comments

Everyone knows Kanye West, and there are many people who respect him. He was not only a great comedian, but he was also a great singer, making a lot of songs that had gone viral for a long while. He has made several appearances in the public, making people laugh and have a great time. Lately, he has been making a negative appearance, losing fans, and losing the respect he once had.

The comments he made had a range. “he spouted anti-Semitic comments and conspiracy theories, criticized Black Lives Matter, ended business relationships and was blocked on social media platforms,” mentions Forbes News. Kanye clearly has no regard, and up to now has not regretted any comments he has made.

Agencies Removing Him

There are many agencies who are seeing what Kanye is doing and decide not to be apart of that. Many social media platforms have already blocked his account, such as Twitter and Instagram, after he made comments on those platforms as well. One major agency, CAA, that he had worked with for a long while reportedly let him down. “But his espousing antisemitic rhetoric in multiple recent interviews has proved indefensible to some business partners.” This not only means that CAA will be the only agency that drops him, there is a possibility that other major agencies will drop him as well. This etiquette is drawing these major agencies away from Kanye, as he is digging himself into a deeper hole day by day.

Is Kanye Regretting What He Has Been Saying?

You may think that after all of the backlash, he would take note of this and apologize. But, Kanye is doing the complete opposite. “after saying he did not regret his anti-Semitic remarks,” mentions Forbes news. Kanye seems that he was in favor of the remarks he was making, even though he understood he was disrespecting a lot of people and many agencies. The hole Kanye has dug himself into is so deep, that it will be impossible to climb out of. There are many people and agencies that agree his entire reputation as a respectable comedian and singer, has been completely shattered.

What Do People In Chicago Think About This?

Kanye, being raised in Chicago, had a large fan base that resided in Chicago. Many were proud of the fact that Kanye was once there. They respected him so much that there was a mural that was painted for Kanye, and the appreciation that Chicagoans had. “A Chicago mural celebrating Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his roots in the city has been painted over as the artist continues to face backlash over his recent antisemitic comments.” The mural has been completely written over, as people have lost major respect for Kanye.

What Does This Mean For His Career?

There is a large possibility that he will not be able to recover from something like this. He has already dug himself too deep, and it is possible for his entire career to be shattered. There is this hope that Kanye can act quickly, and apologize to everyone instead of continuing on his anti-semitic rant. The faster that he can stop making these comments, the higher the possibility that he can be forgiven by people and agencies. Unfortunately, as of right now, it does not seem that he will be stopping anytime soon.

Written by David Loran Jr

Sources:

NBC News: Ye mural in Chicago, where he grew up, covered after antisemitic comments

The Hollywood Reporter: CAA Cuts Ties With Kanye West as Hollywood Boycott Calls Grow

Forbes News: Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic, Controversial Behavior – Here’s Everything He’s Said In Recent Weeks

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Super 45 | Música Independiente’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Terence Faircloth’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License