Homeopathic Remedies to Fight the Flu

The flu is a common illness that can be very serious. While you should always seek medical attention if you suspect that you have it, homeopathic remedies are an excellent way to treat the symptoms associated with the flu while your body fights off the virus itself. Homeopathy works by strengthening your immune system so that it can fight off infection more easily, and there are several remedies specifically indicated for treating the flu.

Antibiotics are useless against the flu, which is a virus. Antibiotics can cause nasty side effects and promote resistance among bacteria, so they should be avoided if at all possible when it comes to treating the flu.

The most common side effects of antibiotics include nausea, diarrhea, and rashes. More serious complications such as allergic reactions and blood disorders may also occur, but if you experience these symptoms after taking an antibiotic for your flu-like symptoms you should see your doctor immediately.

Viral Infection

Viral infections often cause fever, chills, and general weakness. If you have a viral infection, the body’s immune system is working to fight off the virus by producing antibodies that combat it. This process causes your temperature to rise temporarily as your body gets hot from fighting back against the virus.

Chills are another common symptom of viral infection because they’re often caused by fever. The body’s immune system can also make you feel weak in an effort to fight off its invader.

Homeopathic medicines can control the symptoms of flu and colds by boosting your immune system, which will help you fight off infection. While acute fever should not be suppressed with drugs but instead managed homeopathically along with a strong immune system. If you are suffering from a viral cold or flu, homeopathy is a safe and effective way to reduce symptoms without side effects.

Aconite Napellus

Acute flu symptoms typically last for seven days. During the first stage of the flu, it is important to take a homeopathic remedy that can fight off the illness before it takes hold of you. Aconite napellus 30c (also known as Aconitum napellus), which can be found in most health food stores and online, is one such remedy.

Take Aconite napellus 30c every hour during the first stage of your illness for 24 hours until symptoms disappear completely. A tube of Take Aconite napellus contains 0.443 mg of the active ingredient per pellet. It also has less than 10 -12 mg aconitine alkaloids per pellet. A box of Aconitum napellus 30C HPUS contains 0.443 mg of the active ingredient in each pellet. It also contains less than 10 -14 mg of aconitine alkaloids.

This remedy should only be taken if you are experiencing cold chills or body aches from head to toe, especially in your neck and shoulder area. Do not take this remedy if you are pregnant or breastfeeding because there are no studies on its safety when taken by these groups of people.

Some Use Belladonna to Treat the Flu

If you have the flu with a high fever, red face, dilated pupils, throbbing headache, and beating carotids, Belladonna is the treatment of choice. It’s also good for chills and night sweats.

Several studies show that Belladonna can shorten the duration of the flu by about two days.

Gelsemium sempervirens Helps Treat Ear and Throat Pain

If you have pain in your right ear or right side of the throat, Gelsemium sempervirens 30c treats your flu symptoms as well as your specific pain.

Gelsemium is a good remedy for sore throat. It can also be used for earache and fever, chills, and general weakness.

Bryonia alba Treats Dry Cough

Bryonia alba 30c is a remedy that treats a dry cough as well as chest pains and joint soreness caused by influenza. Bryonia is also good for fever, so if you have a high temperature, this could be the remedy for you. If flu symptoms include a dry cough that’s not productive, it could indicate Bryonia alba 30c is the right choice for you.

Bryonia has been used historically to treat influenza and other respiratory ailments. The herb has been shown to reduce inflammation and relieve joint pain associated with the flu. It’s important to note that Bryonia can cause nausea in some people, so if your symptoms include nausea or vomiting with diarrhea or constipation or both, it may not be right for you.

Ferrum phosphoricum Treats All Stages of the Flu

One remedy that is especially effective for treating all stages of influenza is Ferrum phosphoricum 30c. This can be used to address swelling and lethargy, but also works well for diarrhea caused by bacteria after the virus has been eliminated from your body (a common symptom of the flu).

Nux vomica Increases Irritability But Relieves Congestion

Nux vomica 30c is used for all stages of influenza to decrease swelling, address lethargy, and ease diarrhea caused by bacteria after the virus has been eliminated from your body. It also increases irritability caused by the flu but helps relieve congestion during recovery from it. This remedy can be taken in conjunction with several others but should not be taken at the same time as Pulsatilla or Bryonia. Unless you have a strong reaction, as they will cancel each other out.

Homeopathic Remedies Can be Effective for Treating Flu & Colds

Homeopathic remedies are safe and effective for treating colds and flu. They have no side effects and treat the whole person, not just the symptoms. Homeopathic remedies can be used to treat any condition that’s related to an infectious illness, including fever and headaches (the most common symptoms), as well as other symptoms like lack of energy or loss of appetite.

Homeopathic remedies are also useful for preventing colds or flu because they strengthen your immune system so you’re less susceptible to getting sick in the first place.

Written by Sheena Robertson

