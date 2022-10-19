George Floyd’s Family Set to Sue Kanye West

Kanye Messes Up.

After Kanye West made a claim concerning fentanyl and George Floyd’s death, Roxie Washington hired counsel to represent her daughter with the late George Floyd. On a recent edition of the podcast “Drink Champs,” the artist, designer, and businessman who has gone by Ye discussed Floyd’s passing.

“I watched the Candace Owens’ George Floyd documentary. His two roommates mentioned wanting a tall guy like me. On the day of his passing, he prayed for eight minutes,” West recalled. “They administered the fentanyl to him. Look closely; the man’s knee wasn’t even on his neck in that position.

Washington and her daughter Gianna Floyd, represented by The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys, who on Tuesday prepared a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West.

“Our clients, deeply upset and hurt by the charges you made,” the letter states. “Mr. Floyd’s cause of death is well-established by evidence produced in courts of law during the criminal and civil proceedings that were the outcome of his premature and horrible death. However, you have harmed Mr. Floyd’s estate and his family by making vicious claims that are false and unjustified.”

George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, a former Minnesota policeman, knelt on Floyd’s neck.

The medical examiner who conducted Floyd’s autopsy maintained his initial conclusion that his death, was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest.” That happened during “police enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” according to Chauvin’s trial testimony.

Floyd’s heart condition and usage of fentanyl, according to Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker’s testimony, were not the only causes of his demise.

The attorneys’ letter requests that Kanye West “remove the ‘Drink Champs’ interview and all comparable statements regarding George Floyd from every podcast, website, advertisement, and social media site, regardless of the platform or medium,” as well as “refrain from publishing or causing to have published any other audio, video, statement, post, etc. regarding George Floyd, his estate, his family, and the circumstances surrounding his death, including but not limited to his manner of death.”

Mistakes

The “Drink Champs” episode seems that is no longer up as of Tuesday. Floyd’s brother called civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt. He has defended the Floyd family, to file a defamation lawsuit against the celebrity, CNN reported on Monday.

Merritt claimed that even while it isn’t possible because George Floyd is dead. There are still other legal options open to them, such as the Floyd family suing for purposeful infliction of emotional distress.

“I have assembled a working team to look into [West’s] claims and the source of those statements,” Merritt declared.

Written By Lance Santoyo

Sources:

Yahoo: Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTube

CNN: Lawyers for George Floyd’s daughter draft cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West

Fader: George Floyd’s family plan to sue Kanye West for $250 million

Featured Image Courtesy of Daniele Dalledonne Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of aaronisnotcool Flickr Page – Creative Commons License