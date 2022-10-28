Georgia Suddenly Convinced I Was Living Inside of a ‘Mad Magazine’

I read one Story about Georgia, and was suddenly convinced I was living inside a “Mad Magazine.” Many of you are too young to remember “Mad Magazine.” I am sorry for you. It was the most wonderfully constructed source of sarcasm in America. It was written and illustrated by some of the most brilliant cartoonists in history. Its tagline, “What, Me Worry,?” Was in itself genius.

How Ignorant Can the American People Be?

When I woke up this morning and read my first article on the internet, I suddenly felt as if I was living inside an issue of Mad Magazine. First, the entire Trump thing feels like a sarcastic cartoon. The American people could not have been stupid enough to give control of our nation to a man without a single qualification who constantly proves himself to be of extremely low intelligence. This is impossible for any rational man or woman to believe.

Herschel Walker for the Senate?

However, this story was about the current Georgia contest for a seat in the Senate, currently occupied by Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and his challenger, (don’t laugh), Herschel Walker. Walker is a former NFL player, and this is his only qualification for seeking a seat in the Senate. Oh yes, he is endorsed by another unfit politician, Republican Herschel Walker.

Walker should be far behind in the polls. His campaign is filled with corruption and scandal, and he has no plans to care for the needs of the people of Georgia. However, the latest reports claim that they are tied. I guess I overestimated the intelligence quotient of the people of the “Peach State,” it should have been called the “Peach Pit State.” This sounds more apropos.

Mad Magazine Would Never Include Such an Unbelievable Story

If this was a farce in the latest issue of Mad Magazine, it would be humorous, but not funny. Walker is an unbelievable character who is desperate to reach the number of lies told by his mentor, Donald John Trump, during his first six months of campaigning in 2015.

Mad Magazine wouldn’t have thought that desecrating our legislature by allowing a buffoon to sit in its chambers was funny. I sure as hell do not. The truth is that any candidate endorsed by the worst, illegitimate president in history is unfit for office, and possibly unfit to call themselves an “American.”

The Primary Reason Political Parties Should Not Exist

Fake Republicans in Georgia admit that they are more concerned about political control of the senate than its credibility. Just when I believed that our senior body of the legislative branch could not become worse, MAGA Republicans are attempting to make it the laughingstock of all governments worldwide. It’s bad enough we have fools such as Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Chuck Grassley, John Cornyn, Susan Collins, Tommy Tuberville, and many others who have no valid reason for representing their states and our nation.

To add a man who is unable to pass a high school equivalency test to decide the fate of our nation’s 331 million people is a travesty and another bad joke played upon the American people.

By James Turnage, Author of “Down from the Mountain”

