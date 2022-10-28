Thursday Night’s Debacle Proved that NFL Announcers Know Nothing about Football

Prior to kickoff, between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was heavily hyped by those who broadcasted the game. Both teams are highly overrated, and their coaches are living in the past, incapable of competing in 2022. However, Thursday Night Football is exclusive for Amazon Prime, and they are desperate to make it a success.

A Football Game Between an Old Man and an Underused Young Man

Tom Brady is talented but had the advantage of playing his entire career under rules which prevented him from becoming a football player. He is a passer and nothing more. Just the opposite is true for Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore quarterback. He can pass the ball, but his accuracy is less than acceptable in today’s game. He is an athlete first, and a quarterback second.

However, as I watched the pitiful excuse for an NFL game, I realized that I was watching two teams that will be very lucky to reach the playoffs. Fortunately for them, they are both in divisions that are weak and will not be competitive in the 2022-2023 season. Both coaches and players are not prepared to play in a game that has passed them by.

A Quarterback Who is Not an Athlete, vs a Great Athlete Who Happens to be a Quarterback

Let’s be honest. Jackson is not a classic quarterback, he is an athletic quarterback. Tom Brady is a passer, not an athlete. Placing them in a position outside of their abilities is ludicrous. This is when coaches must be blamed for a loss.

The second half began with a revelation. It was as if the teams changed their mental and physical positions. Jackson began to look like his overhyped persona, and Brady the old, outdated quarterback he is.

Nation Football League Officials Continue to Fail

I am a huge critic of NFL officiating. It is by far the worst in all of sports, not just in America but around the world. In the fourth quarter, Brady threw a pass far too short for his receiver to catch. The offensive and defensive players collided, and defensive pass interference was called. This was pure bullshit.

However, as the game moved on, it was obvious that the entire Tampa Bay team was old and exhausted. The Ravens controlled the game and handed Brady his third straight loss. The fat lady has sung. This is Brady’s most embarrassing moment since 2007. The New England Patriots won 18 straight games, but lost in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants. This is highly unlikely to be repeated in history.

As the game neared its end, Brady threw a pass, and the officials called “roughing the passer.” It was not, but Brady has been protected by the officials for his entire career, based on the close relationship between New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft and Commissioner Roger Goodell. Nothing could save the old man. When time ran out, the Ravens were victorious, 27-22.

2022; a Season of Exciting but Incompetent Performances

The game was “sloppy” for a lack of a more descriptive term. I am convinced that I know the reason for the poor performance of most teams in 2022.

This game provided another answer to an allegation proposed by Brady and me, along with other sports enthusiasts: “why is the overall play in the NFL so inadequate in 2022?” Although the truth will be discounted by league executives and owners across the NFL, it is undeniable to those of us who understand the game and its intricacies. It is called “free agency.”

Among the major sports, professional football is unique. Winning requires the effort of a cohesive team. It is not a game where one individual can dominate the outcome, regardless of the name on the back of the quarterback’s jersey. Breaking up teams has created more parody, but the quality of the games has greatly diminished.

There is another reason for poor performances by some and surprisingly excellent performances by others: e.g., the New York Jets and the New York Giants. Many of today’s coaches are either too old to be in today’s NFL, or simply unwilling to change. The league has become a pass first, run second sport. The game is faster and less predictable than it was just five years ago. Younger coaches and coaches who change with a new era in the game are successful while others are not.

Rule Changes Force Changes in How the Game is Played

Finally, the changes in the game are in response to changes in the rules. I am an old man who was very resistant to change, having been a fan for about 66 years. However, even I must accept that the game is more exciting and most games are not over until they are over. If you doubt me, watch one game with Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs.

By James Turnage, Author of “Four More Years.”

