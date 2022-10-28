Pelosi’s Husband ‘Violently Assaulted’ in Home Invasion

Paul Pelosi, 82, the husband of Nancy the House Speaker, was viciously assaulted during a home invasion early this morning. The attack took place in San Francisco, the congresswoman’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, announced.

“An assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” stated Hammill. The suspect has been taken into custody “and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”

The congresswoman’s husband was taken to the local hospital. “He is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” added the spokesperson.

Everyone in the Pelosi “family are extremely grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved.” However, the family has requested “privacy at this time.”

Sources close to the investigation informed the Associated Press that the 82-year-old was severely beaten and suffered blunt force trauma. The House Speaker was last seen last night in Washington D.C.

Previous Incident

This is not the first time there has been an incident at the Pelosi’s San Francisco home. Last year images surfaced on TMZ and social media displaying graffiti on their garage door. The deviant(s) spray-painted “$2K” with a line running through it.

They also painted:

“Cancel Rent?”

“We want everything!”

“UBI!”

The letter’s UBI is an acronym that stands for universal basic income.

Officers responded to that incident around 2 a.m. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told Fox News the suspect(s) left a pig’s head on the sidewalk and painted the garage door.

Pelosi was treated for severe swelling, bruising, and other injuries. However, he is expected to make a full recovery. The attack on the congresswoman’s husband occurs less than two weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

This attack has caused people to wonder about the safety of the members of Congress and their families. Threats to the lawmakers have been at an all-time high since the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

