Matthew Perry Shares Addiction Struggles

“Friends” star Matthew Perry has admitted he was addicted to prescription pills and alcohol for years. The 49-year-old actor opened up about his struggles with addiction during his 20s and 30s. Revealing that he often missed filming episodes of “Friends,” which aired from 1994-2004 because he was under the influence. He explained:

I was young, it was the wild west in terms of medications. There were no rules about how many painkillers you could have at one time or what kind of meds you could take when.

Perry Tells His Story

Perry is an American actor best known as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends.” It’s not clear if he knew at the time that his addiction had reached such dangerous levels. “I was not aware at all that I had a problem,” he said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2016. “I was so out of it that I don’t remember filming several episodes of Friends … which is probably why those episodes are my favorites because I’m so relaxed and funny … But yeah, I mean there were times when it was just … like every day just having to do lines before work and then going straight from set to wherever we were partying that night.”

Previously, he starred in the TV series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” as well as playing a recurring role in “ER” and hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

He has also appeared in several films including “Fools Rush In” (1997), “The Whole Nine Yards” (2000), and “17 Again” (2009).

In 2018 he returned to the stage with his Broadway debut in “The End of Longing” at Roundabout Theatre Company’s American Airlines Theatre in New York City.

Perry also explained that he missed three years of his life from his struggles with prescription pills and alcohol.

Addiction Struggles

“I wasn’t in any shape to work or be a father or anything else,” he stated. “My memory was foggy, my judgment was cloudy, I didn’t know what day it was.” He said that during that time in 2009 when he filmed Friends with Money, he had just entered rehab but didn’t remember filming some episodes. He also missed his own wedding because he was too drunk to walk down the aisle sober.

Perry’s son Jack is now 11 years old, so it’s been about 10 years since Perry has been able to remember much about him without having a photo as proof. “I don’t have any recollection of him taking his first steps,” he said. “And yet I watched him do this amazing thing where we were playing together and suddenly there’s this little person who knows how to run! That must have been surreal for him.”

Frightening Memories

“I think I was pretty good at hiding it, but you know, eventually people were aware,” Perry said. “I mean obviously they had to be because I wasn’t just doing one or two bottles of wine in a sitting anymore. There was a period of time where it got pretty bad and I was having trouble keeping track of how much alcohol I was consuming and whatnot. And then there were some mornings where I woke up and just felt like sh*t and knew that I’d had too much to drink the night before.”

It’s hard to tell when someone is an addict because addicts can hide their addiction well — but sometimes they slip up and give themselves away in subtle ways. Perry said of his darkest days with alcohol.

I remember calling my dad once and being like ‘Hey Dad’… And then being like ‘Hey Dad’ again.

When you’re drunk enough that you forget what you’re saying mid-sentence (or even mid-word), chances are good that it’s time for some self-reflection about whether or not your habits are out of control.

Celebrating Sobriety

Perry claims he is now 20 years sober. Although he has faced both solo and group relapses since quitting cold turkey in 2001.

“I say this with a smile on my face,” the actor told ET Canada of his sobriety milestone. “I was drinking too much and I had to stop.”

The former Friends star says that he is healthier than ever before because of his sobriety and a newfound focus on health. “I’m doing yoga every day,” Perry said. “I have more energy than I’ve ever had before.”

In addition to practicing yoga daily, Perry also relies heavily on meditation as a way to manage stress levels. This helps him to continue his acting career full-time.

“Meditation is something that I started doing when I was younger but never really got into it,” said Perry during an interview with ET Canada at The National Arts Centre Gala earlier this year where he served as host for the evening alongside Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex & The City). “So now when things get stressful or overwhelming…or just sometimes after lunch when you’re feeling tired…sit down for 15 minutes and meditate.”

Addiction Strikes Anyone

It’s important to remember that addiction can affect anyone, regardless of social status. Though celebrity examples like Perry are high-profile, they still serve as reminders that the disease doesn’t discriminate against age or income level.

Those who become addicted may not have been aware of the risks involved with their drug use and may feel overwhelmed by their situation. It’s important for them to seek help from professionals who can guide them through treatment options. Those who are seeking help can do so by calling SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

