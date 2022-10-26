K-pop is a term that refers to the music genre, but it also refers to a culture and even a way of life for many people around the world. K-Pop, as we all know it today, has been around since the 1960s. Its popularity has grown exponentially over the last few years thanks to social media and music videos on YouTube.

There are many different groups or bands in this field but they’re all under one umbrella called Korean pop music or K-pop. The biggest ones in recent times include BTS (Bangtan Boys), 2NE1 (21st Century Ladies), and Big Bang (VIP). Among others who have become some of the most famous artists around today. Especially in Asia as well as other parts of the world like Europe and America where fans flock en masse just for their idol’s concert tour dates.

However, there’s another side to this world of music. Nobody talks about it because it involves the abuse by those who run these companies. Like the CEOs and managers who take advantage of their position within these agencies. Abusing their power over idols who are young children. Just starting in life without any money or security outside of what they make.

Singing songs professionally every day until late at night. Performing various events throughout Korea so they can earn enough money each month. So they don’t starve while living away from home with no help. From anyone else except maybe an older sister/brother or mommy if she’s still alive somewhere out there.

The video of Omega X CEO Taylor beating up his idol shows the violence that is behind K-pop.

In the video, which was posted on social media, you can see Taylor hitting and kicking a girl with long hair and wearing a black dress. She tries to get away from him but he grabs her hair and pulls her so that she falls on the floor. The CEO then hits her again before pulling out a gun from his coat pocket and pointing it at her face.

A representative for 2022 SPIRE Entertainment confirmed that this CEO is still working as the head of the company. This despite assaulting Japanese idol Minori Momoshima in 2018. The representative also stated that they will investigate who uploaded this file onto social media as it violates their company policies not only against idols being assaulted but also against revealing private information about them such as their names or where they live etc.

The CEO’s name is Yoon Jae-Wook; he is 35 years old and was born in Seoul, South Korea.

Yoon came from a poor family and dropped out of high school when he was 15 years old. He started working as a chef before starting to work as an entertainment company manager for 2022 SPIRE Entertainment. In 2014, he became CEO after his sister died unexpectedly at 28 years old in a car accident while on her way home from work one night.

In addition to managing Omega X’s schedule commitments such as performances and interviews. Yoon also handles other business aspects including marketing strategies. Product development through 2022 SPIRE Entertainment’s subsidiary companies like ESISTOLE Inc. It produces clothing items such as hats or shoes but focuses mainly on underwear products like socks that match its artists’ images well.

While the assault lasts just 10 seconds, it’s enough for someone to call for help.

The CEO was known to be violent and had a history of abuse toward others. The idol was not able to fight back, nor run away from him because he held her by the arm. She also could not call for help as she was too afraid that someone would notice them and their secret relationship would be revealed.

It’s not uncommon for K-pop idols to be abused and sexually harassed. Their management companies, but rarely does it come from the CEO himself.

Korea is struggling to find K-pop idols who have been abused by their agencies’ C-Level executives or within the agency.

It is hard to find out who they are, so many in the country say they can’t take them seriously.

Others claim that these are just rumors and there is no evidence to support such claims. However, it is possible that this type of behavior has existed in the past. Which would make sense considering how long K-pop has been around and how many people have been involved in its creation over time.

Written By Daniel Batalla

Images Courtesy of Republic of Korea‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License